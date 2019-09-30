Dropbox has announced the launch of Dropbox Spaces, which is a smart collaborative workspace built with machine intelligence that lets users focus on important tasks at work and help them stay in sync with their teams. Spaces focuses on reorganising and bringing all the cloud content and local files together in one place, so that teams can access everything from one central location. Dropbox Spaces is currently available for desktops at dropbox.com as well as on the Dropbox mobile app.

According to Dropbox blog, users will now be able to organise local files, cloud content, paper docs, Web shortcuts, and more in one place, so that searching for a file becomes convenient and hassle-free. Image search lets users search for a file even without a file name. For example, don't remember the name of a particular file, but you remember that it was some cloth? Simply type in ‘cloth' in search and Spaces will do the job for you. File Previews lets you preview a wide variety of file types like AutoCAD, without needing a third-party app or any specialised software. Other features include Starred files and folders, Paper integration, Dropbox Binder, and Search highlights.

Dropbox Spaces also lets users focus and prioritise with the help of personalised content suggestions such as — Content suggestions, Calendar integration, and Team highlights. Apart from this, users will be able to write overview descriptions and to-dos right on the folder. There are overview notifications that notify everyone whenever someone has made changes to a folder. Comments in Dropbox Spaces lets users create, view, and resolve comments right alongside other files on the desktop. Finally, HelloSign integration lets a user sign with just a few clicks.

In the near future, Dropbox is also going to add support for Trello so that users will be able to add Dropbox content to Trello cards and preview files so that all the tools are more seamlessly connected. Additionally, Dropbox Transfer will also be introduced in the coming months that will give the users a new way to quickly and securely send large files with password expiration and viewer info.