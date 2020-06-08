Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access

Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access

Dropbox Passwords is only available for Dropbox Plus or Professional users.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 June 2020 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access

Dropbox Passwords is a free app for iOS and Android users

Highlights
  • Dropbox Passwords helps manage all passwords in one place
  • It has zero-knowledge encryption
  • Dropbox Passwords is currently in early access

Dropbox Passwords is a new app by Dropbox, the US based cloud storage service, to help users manage their passwords across devices and services. It stores all passwords “in one secure place”, allowing users to more efficiently log in to various websites and apps. You can also create and store passwords in the Dropbox Passwords app when creating a new account. The app is listed on the Google Play store as Early Access and is currently in a private beta with access allowed to only select Dropbox customers.

The Dropbox Passwords app lets users sign in to other apps and websites with just one click. It allows for automatic syncing to all devices allowing for easy access to passwords on any device. It also comes with zero-knowledge encryption, which means the service provider knows nothing about the data you've stored, adding an extra level of security. However, on the sign in screen, the app states that a subscription to Dropbox Plus or Dropbox Professional is required to use Dropbox Passwords. Dropbox Plus costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month while Dropbox Professional costs $16.58 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month. Even though you can download the app for free, it can only be used with an invite.

Also, the app – currently in private beta – is only available for a small number of paying Dropbox customers. It is listed on both the Google Play store and the Apple App Store but there is no timeline on when the app will be available to the public.

Looking at the features of Dropbox Passwords, it doesn't seem to offer anything especially different from other password manager apps that are already widely available. These apps are especially helpful for people who use different passwords for different accounts and websites and need to remember multiple credentials. They help in storing and remembering all the different credentials securely in one place.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dropbox, Dropbox Passwords
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets
Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’

Related Stories

Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen, LTE Option Launched in India
  2. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  3. OnePlus Set to Bring Affordable Smart TVs to India on July 2
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8
  5. Vivo Y50 to Launch in India on June 10, Flipkart Listing Reveals
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Mi Notebook Launch on June 11: What We Know So Far
  9. OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India?
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Detailed by Retailer Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones
  2. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Integration, Dolby Atmos 3D Sound Launched in India
  4. iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max Users Report Strange 'Green Tint' on Display
  5. Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’
  6. Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access
  7. Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets
  8. Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  9. Zuckerberg-Funded Scientists: Rein in Hate on Facebook
  10. Facebook Working on Dark Mode, Coronavirus Tracker, and More for Android App: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com