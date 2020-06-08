Dropbox Passwords is a new app by Dropbox, the US based cloud storage service, to help users manage their passwords across devices and services. It stores all passwords “in one secure place”, allowing users to more efficiently log in to various websites and apps. You can also create and store passwords in the Dropbox Passwords app when creating a new account. The app is listed on the Google Play store as Early Access and is currently in a private beta with access allowed to only select Dropbox customers.

The Dropbox Passwords app lets users sign in to other apps and websites with just one click. It allows for automatic syncing to all devices allowing for easy access to passwords on any device. It also comes with zero-knowledge encryption, which means the service provider knows nothing about the data you've stored, adding an extra level of security. However, on the sign in screen, the app states that a subscription to Dropbox Plus or Dropbox Professional is required to use Dropbox Passwords. Dropbox Plus costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month while Dropbox Professional costs $16.58 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month. Even though you can download the app for free, it can only be used with an invite.

Also, the app – currently in private beta – is only available for a small number of paying Dropbox customers. It is listed on both the Google Play store and the Apple App Store but there is no timeline on when the app will be available to the public.

Looking at the features of Dropbox Passwords, it doesn't seem to offer anything especially different from other password manager apps that are already widely available. These apps are especially helpful for people who use different passwords for different accounts and websites and need to remember multiple credentials. They help in storing and remembering all the different credentials securely in one place.

