NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Dropbox for Gmail Add-on Launched for Android Users, iOS Users to Get It Soon

Dropbox for Gmail Add-on Launched for Android Users, iOS Users to Get It Soon

, 26 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Dropbox for Gmail Add-on Launched for Android Users, iOS Users to Get It Soon

Highlights

  • The add-on is available on the G Suite marketplace
  • It allows you to access all Dropbox files within Gmail
  • You can even share Dropbox links in your email

Furthering its partnership with Google, Dropbox has now launched a new add-on for Gmail that allows users to view, share, store, and save files within the Google app. This add-on is supported on all browsers and has been released for Android users as well, while iOS users should get it soon. This allows users to share any link to a Dropbox file or folder, thereby allowing you to send content of any file size, and eliminating the need of any special software requirement for viewing it. The new Dropbox for Gmail add-on is available in the G Suite Marketplace as a free download.

The Dropbox for Gmail add-on lets you save file attachments and Dropbox links from Gmail directly into your Dropbox account. Once you've installed Dropbox for Gmail from the add-ons section, it will appear in your Gmail account on the right-hand sidebar above the white (+) icon. This will allow you to access all your files and folders in Dropbox within the Gmail app, attach these files directly into your email without ever switching from one app to the other. You can even save files in Dropbox from your Gmail Inbox directly. You also can send large content files by just adding a link to any file or folder in your Dropbox, and anyone can access it without installing special software.

Dropbox announced in March that it is working on this Gmail add-on, and it has finally made it available for Android users. In March, Dropbox announced that it has partnered with Google to offer access to its cloud storage platform to G Suite users. G Suite users can also create, open, and edit their Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files directly from within Dropbox. The company, in 2014, also tied up with Microsoft to offer Dropbox access from within Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dropbox, Gmail
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Belkin 3.5mm Audio Cable to Lightning Connector Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
Inside Google's Shadow Workforce of Contract Employees
Vivo Nex
Dropbox for Gmail Add-on Launched for Android Users, iOS Users to Get It Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  2. Xiaomi to Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  4. Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i With 4 Cameras, 128GB Storage Launched in India
  5. Game of Thrones Final Season to Air in First Half of 2019
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  7. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 Launched in India: Highlights
  8. Honor Play India Launch Date Is August 6, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive
  9. Inside Google's Shadow Workforce of Contract Employees
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.