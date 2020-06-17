Technology News
  Dropbox Announces Password Manager, Vault, and More New Features to 'Manage Work and Home'

Dropbox Announces Password Manager, Vault, and More New Features to 'Manage Work and Home'

Dropbox is introducing Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Vault, and computer backup for select Plus users.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 June 2020 16:35 IST
Dropbox Announces Password Manager, Vault, and More New Features to 'Manage Work and Home'

Dropbox users can now store files on Dropbox Vaults

Highlights
  • Dropbox Passwords require a separate app to manage passwords
  • Dropbox Vault is another folder on Dropbox with extra security
  • Dropbox has a new Dropbox App Center, a hub for partnered apps

Dropbox on Tuesday announced a host of new features for its cloud storage service in a bid to help customers stay "organised at home" amid the global pandemic. Most of these new features focus on security and are available for select Dropbox Plus users in private beta, though the company claims they will reach other Dropbox Plus customers in the coming weeks. The new features include Dropbox password manager, Dropbox Vaults, and automatic computer backup. The company has also announced a new Dropbox Family plan that lets up to six members share 2TB of storage with one bill.

The announcement was shared by the company in a blog post as well as on Twitter. Dropbox claims these plans will enable users to stay 'organised' and 'focused.'

Dropbox Passwords

Similar to other password managers, Dropbox Passwords stores and encrypts users' online passwords and it syncs them across all devices to make it easier to log into websites and apps. To use this feature, users' will be required to download a separate app, available to Dropbox Plus users only. Dropbox Passwords also comes with zero-knowledge encryption, which means the service provider knows nothing about users' stored data. It adds an extra level of security, the company indicates.

Its development was first spotted earlier this month.

Dropbox Vault

The company in the blog post explains that Dropbox Vault provides an extra layer of security for all the personal files including insurance cards, passports, and housing documents. The Vault folder sits alongside other files and folders on Dropbox, but it can be protected with a dedicated PIN code. Vault is currently available to select Plus users in private beta.

Computer backup

Dropbox is adding another feature that allows users to automatically sync folders on the PC or Mac, directly into the Dropbox folder. "Files and folders are continuously synced between the cloud and your hard drive and accessible from anywhere," the post explains.

The feature is currently available in beta on Dropbox Basic, Plus, and Professional plans.

Other features on Dropbox

Dropbox is also introducing a new Dropbox App Center, which serves as a centralised hub for all the tools and integrations from partner organisations including Slack, Google, and Zoom. The company claims this will help users create a "smart workspace."

Additionally, the company is introducing a new Dropbox Family plan. With this plan, Dropbox hopes to digitally connect families into "one organised place." The Dropbox Family lets up to six members share 2TB of storage and have their own individual account views. Dropbox says the Dropbox Family plan is available to select Dropbox users and it will roll out broadly throughout the year.

Lastly, it is making HelloSign eSignature a native feature within Dropbox that will allow users to send, securely sign, and safely store "important agreements in one seamless workflow without leaving Dropbox."

Dropbox is also free to use, but of course, the new features are available to premium users. Dropbox Plus costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 760) per month while Dropbox Professional costs $16.58 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month. You can check out the full Dropbox plans on its website.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Dropbox, Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Vault, Dropbox Computer backup, Dropbox Family Plan
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
