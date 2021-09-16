Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • DoorDash Sues New York City Over Customer Data Law, Second Lawsuit in Week

DoorDash Sues New York City Over Customer Data Law, Second Lawsuit in Week

DoorDash said the city exhibited "naked animus" by requiring food delivery app companies to provide customers' details to restaurants.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 September 2021 12:34 IST
DoorDash Sues New York City Over Customer Data Law, Second Lawsuit in Week

DoorDash said this would let restaurants "free-ride" on data they would not demand from in-person diners

Highlights
  • About 90,000 restaurants in the US have closed during the pandemic
  • New York City imposed temporary 5 percent and 15 percent fee caps
  • Caps cost DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats millions of dollars of revenue

DoorDash sued New York City on Wednesday over a new law requiring food delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants, saying it violates customer privacy and lets restaurants compete unfairly.

The lawsuit is the latest battle in a series of legal clashes between food delivery app companies and cities.

It was filed in federal court in Manhattan six days after DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats sued the United States' most populous city over a separate law capping fees that delivery companies charge restaurants.

"The law puts consumers first," Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the city's law department, said in an email. "It puts them in control of their information when they place orders through these apps."

New York City has tried since the coronavirus pandemic began to help restaurants that had complained about food delivery app fees as high as 30 percent, but which became more dependent on delivery as dining rooms closed or limited capacity.

About 90,000 restaurants nationwide have closed temporarily or permanently during the pandemic, costing 1.5 million jobs, the National Restaurant Association said in June.

In Wednesday's lawsuit, San Francisco-based DoorDash said the city exhibited "naked animus" by requiring food delivery app companies to provide customers' names, phone numbers, email addresses, and delivery addresses to restaurants.

DoorDash said this would let restaurants "free-ride" on data they would not demand from in-person diners, in a "shocking and invasive intrusion of consumers' privacy."

It also said "more vulnerable populations, especially undocumented customers" could be harmed if data were mishandled, and shared with immigration authorities or hate groups.

Soon after the pandemic began, New York City imposed temporary 5 percent and 15 percent fee caps on food delivery apps, which the companies hoped would end as restaurants resumed more normal operations.

The caps cost DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue through July, the companies said.

DoorDash and Grubhub sued San Francisco in July over fee caps there. Chicago sued those companies last month, saying their deceptive practices misled customers and hurt restaurants. DoorDash and Grubhub rejected Chicago's claims.

The case is DoorDash Inc v City of New York, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-07695.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub
Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding, Now Reportedly Valued at $15 Billion

Related Stories

DoorDash Sues New York City Over Customer Data Law, Second Lawsuit in Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Reportedly Discontinued, Delisted From Apple Store
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  7. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  9. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. This Startup Is Converting Vintage Cars Into Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles to Save Them From Landfills
  2. Big Tech's Little Mergers Draw More US Antitrust Scrutiny
  3. Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024
  4. iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Reportedly Discontinued, Delisted From Apple India Store
  5. DoorDash Sues New York City Over Customer Data Law, Second Lawsuit in Week
  6. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30; Global X70 Pro, Pro+ May Feature Gimbal Camera
  7. Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding, Now Reportedly Valued at $15 Billion
  8. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by AMC Theatres
  9. Motorola Moto E20 With Dual Rear Cameras Reportedly Launched; Moto E40 Specifications Appear on Geekbench
  10. Netflix’s TUDUM Event to Feature Over 145 Stars. Here’s the Official Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com