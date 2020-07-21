Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • DocStack Launches on App Store as a CamScanner Substitute Built by IIT Delhi Students

DocStack Launches on App Store as a CamScanner Substitute Built by IIT Delhi Students

DocStack app lets you save up to 30 documents for free, and lets you organise them into customisable folders.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 July 2020 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
DocStack Launches on App Store as a CamScanner Substitute Built by IIT Delhi Students

DocStack app is currently available on App Store only

Highlights
  • DocStack app lets you scan documents for digital use
  • There’s a universal search feature to search for documents
  • DocStack offers premium subscription for unlimited cloud storage

DocStack, a new document scanning and organising app made by IIT students, has launched as an Indian alternative to the CamScanner app that is now banned in India. The government of India recently banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, including TikTok, CamScanner, ShareIt, and many more. DocStack looks to fill the void left behind by CanScanner, and this app was built in record time by students of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. The app description reads, “It not only lets you take pro quality scans on the go, but the universal search feature lets you find documents easily when you need them the most.”

The DocStack app is available on iOS App Store only for now, and as mentioned, it is built by the students of IIT Delhi. The app is free to download, but there is a premium subscription for added features like unlimited documents storage and additional security layer of Touch ID or Face ID for document safety. In the free version, DocStack lets you store up to 30 documents only. Just like CamScanner, you can save digital copies of your bills, visiting card, medical records, credit card bills, ID proofs, and even your grocery bills in an organised manner. Documents can easily be grouped into customisable folders instead of saving them in the photo library.

Users have to sign up on boot to be able to use the DocStack app. Secure log-in options like Sign in with Apple are available. While the app works fine, we noticed that earlier scanned images cannot be edited. Also, the app apparently doesn't have the option to change the format from PDF for the scanned images. In any case, this new DocStack app was built by IIT-D students in just two weeks after the Chinese ban was announced.

The app has a universal search feature that makes for easy discovery of documents. All of the data is stored on cloud and synced across devices for consistency, and the DocStack app also allows for sharing of data as well. To try the app, iPhone users can download it from the App Store for free.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DocStack, App Store, CamScanner, Chinese Apps Ban, IIT Delhi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
HP Omen 15, HP Pavilion Gaming 16 With Intel and AMD Processor Options Launched in India
DocStack Launches on App Store as a CamScanner Substitute Built by IIT Delhi Students
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  3. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  4. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on July 28
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Noise ColorFit Nav With Built-In GPS Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  9. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. DocStack Launches on App Store as a CamScanner Substitute Built by IIT Delhi Students
  2. HP Omen 15, HP Pavilion Gaming 16 With Intel and AMD Processor Options Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: Here’s What to Expect
  4. LG UltraGear 27GN950 Launched With 4K IPS Panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate, and 1ms Response Time
  5. Jio Phone, Other KaiOS Users in India Get Google Lens Support via Google Assistant
  6. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Google Meet Integration Starts Rolling Out on Gmail for Android Users
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Alleged Render Tips Bronze Colour Variant, Thin Bezels
  10. Nubia Red Magic 5S With Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate Screen to Launch on July 28
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com