Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages

Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages

The new app is available with an introductory subscription price of Rs. 299 per annum or Rs. 99 a month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2020 19:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages

Discovery Plus app is designed to counter the Disney+ Hotstar app with a range of infotainment content

Highlights
  • Discovery Plus app is available for download on mobile devices
  • The app targeted at Tier-I and Tier-II viewers
  • Discovery Plus app will premiere Rajnikanth’s TV show on March 23

Discovery Plus has been launched as Discovery's over-the-top (OTT) offering to provide a range of exclusive content across over 40 genres, including Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle. The new app, which is claimed to be developed and curated specifically for India, supports six Indic languages alongside English and Hindi. The Discovery Plus app is also touted to offer rewards through Google Pay. To gain some eyeballs, Discovery is airing Bollywood star Rajnikanth's TV debut show ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls' first on the new app -- hours before broadcasting its television premiere on March 23.

The Discovery Plus is available with an introductory subscription price of Rs. 299 per annum or Rs. 99 a month. The app will initially be targeted at TV infotainment viewers across Tier-I and Tier-II towns.

To attract masses in the country, the Discovery Plus app supports eight languages, including Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is touted to host a vast range of “never-seen-before” Premium Discovery titles as well as must-watch documentaries, India originals, and various exclusive acquisitions. Further, the app includes a channel called Shorts that will have hundreds of free short-form videos.

In terms of curation, the Discovery Plus app curates content from brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, ID, Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend, and Vice. It is also claimed to stream exclusive videos including behind the scenes of Rajnikanth's TV serial that will be aired first on the OTT app at 6am on March 23 -- before its television premium that is scheduled for 8pm.

The Discovery Plus app will also bring rewards such as up to 100 percent discount on its annual subscription through Google Pay. Viewers who want to participate in the reward programme need to use the ‘On-Air' feature of the Google Pay app.

Discover claims it has conducted multiple consumer research studies to make the latest app distinct from the competition. Nevertheless, the Discovery Plus app appears to be an answer to the debut of the Disney+ service through the Hotstar app that brings a range of infotainment content via National Geographic. A Display+ Hotstar app is already available to many Hotstar subscribers under beta, though a full-fledged app launch is taking place on March 29.

Meanwhile, you can download the Discovery Plus app by visiting Google Play or Apple App Store -- depending upon your device. The app does have a subscription-based model, though you can watch several videos without spending any money, albeit with ads. It's interface is just reminiscent of what you have on Netflix. However, it presently doesn't have the option for watching content offline.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Discovery Plus app, Discovery Plus, Discovery
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications

Related Stories

    Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
    2. Redmi Note 9S Launch Date Revealed by Xiaomi
    3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
    4. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
    5. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
    6. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
    7. Flipkart's Next Big Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Popular Mobile Phones
    8. Realme 6 Pro Review
    9. Realmi 6i to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 16-Megapixel Front Camera
    10. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
    #Latest Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates
    2. Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
    3. Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
    4. NASA Encourages Remote Work After 2 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
    5. DoT Seeks Supreme Court Nod on 20-Year Window for Payments of AGR Dues
    6. Vivo Carnival Sale Kicks Off on Amazon; Discounts and No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V10 and More
    7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Starts Getting First MIUI 11 Update With February Security Patch
    8. Apple Fined EUR 1.1 Billion for Anti-Competitive Behaviour by French Antitrust Body
    9. Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999
    10. COVID-19: Apple Restricts Coronavirus-Themed Games, Entertainment Apps, Starts Expediting Review of Legit Apps
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.