  Microsoft in Talks to Acquire Discord for More Than $10 Billion: Report

Microsoft in Talks to Acquire Discord for More Than $10 Billion: Report

Discord may also choose to go public and not sell itself, as per a source.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2021 09:57 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them

Highlights
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of gaming companies
  • Roblox made a strong market debut after going public
  • Microsoft and Discord did not respond to requests for comments

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy messaging platform Discord for more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 72,400 crores), people familiar with the matter said.

Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, while one of them said it was more likely to go public than sell itself.

Earlier in the day, VentureBeat reported that Discord was exploring a sale and it was in final talks with a party. 

Both Microsoft and Discord did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

Earlier this month, US gaming company Roblox made a strong market debut after going public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering..

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

