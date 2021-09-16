Technology News
  • Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding, Now Reportedly Valued at $15 Billion

Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding, Now Reportedly Valued at $15 Billion

Discord grew at a lightning pace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 September 2021 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Discord has now expanded across communities and for events ranging from comedy clubs to karaoke parties

Highlights
  • Discord was first used by videogamers
  • Deal values Discord at about $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,10,160 crores)
  • Discord declined to comment on the valuation.

Discord has raised $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,680 cores) in a new funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, a company spokesperson said.

The deal values the company at about $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,10,160 crores), Bloomberg News had reported earlier. Discord declined to comment on the valuation.

Baillie Gifford & Co, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research, and Franklin Templeton also participated in the financing, alongside existing investors, the Discord spokesperson said.

Discord grew at a lightning pace during the COVID-19 pandemic and was first used by videogamers, though the app has now expanded across communities and for events ranging from comedy clubs to karaoke parties.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 73,440 crores), with the talks ending in April.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

