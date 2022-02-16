Technology News
Over 44,000 users had reported issues with Discord on downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 16 February 2022 10:37 IST
Discord allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio, and video

  • Discord said the problem had caused issues with sending messages
  • Discord recently announced that its integration with PlayStation Network
  • The messaging app already lets users connect their Battle.net, Facebook

Discord said on Tuesday it had "rolled back" a problem that had prompted thousands of users to report issues with the messaging platform.

More than 44,000 users had reported issues with Discord on Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Discord said the problem had caused issues with sending messages, logging in and accessing videos on its platform.

"Keeping an eye on the fix and the recovery!" Discord's status page said.

Discord, which allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio, and video, has expanded from a gamers club to all types of communities, including sports fans, music groups, and cryptocurrency investors.

Discord recently announced that its integration with PlayStation Network (PSN) was bring rolled out for users. With it, Discord users will be able to link their PSN accounts to display their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 activity on the messaging app. The integration was first announced in May last year but it did not mention when users will be able to link their Sony console accounts to Discord. The messaging app already allows integration with other social and gaming services.

The messaging app already lets users connect their Battle.net, Facebook, GitHub, Reddit, SpotifyXbox Live, and YouTube accounts. PSN integration is available on all platforms Discord is available on — Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, and Web browser.

