NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Didi Chuxing Slammed by Chinese Transport Authorities for Skirting Safety Measures

Didi Chuxing Slammed by Chinese Transport Authorities for Skirting Safety Measures

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Didi Chuxing Slammed by Chinese Transport Authorities for Skirting Safety Measures

Chinese authorities announced a broad crackdown on China's ride-hailing industry on Wednesday, targeting market-leader Didi Chuxing with fines following the deaths of two passengers in separate incidents earlier this year.

China's Ministry of Transport said Didi had violated multiple safety rules, presenting a "major safety hazard", including failing to properly flag high-risk drivers and improperly handling deposits.

"The driver's qualifications and background checks are not in place. The company's management of people and vehicles is out of control," said the ministry in a notice posted on Wednesday morning.

It said it will "severely crack down" on ride-hailing platforms hiring illegal drivers, and will fine Didi's executives and legal representatives an undisclosed amount of money.

The strong rebuke comes after two women were assaulted and killed earlier this year in separate incidents involving drivers using Didi's carpool service, Didi Hitch, drawing widespread criticism of the company on social media.

In one of the incidents, the driver was able to circumvent safety controls on Didi's app to use a relative's account, despite being previously flagged for harassment.

The carpool service, which was advertised by Didi as a way to meet people, has been suspended, and authorities said on Wednesday the suspension will continue indefinitely.

"As a young company, Didi still needs to work on many shortcomings and imperfections that have brought the public great concern," said Didi Chief Executive Cheng Wei in a statement on Wednesday.

"Even if the industry might not be able to completely root out criminal behaviour or accidents, we will try our upmost best to protect riders and drivers."

The rebuke also comes as Didi struggles to counter increased waiting times in large cities, where residence restrictions of drivers have slashed the number of available rides.

Authorities also said they will take steps to reduce anti-competitive behaviour in the industry.

Since acquiring Uber's China business in 2016, Didi - backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp - controls close to 90 percent of the country's ride-hailing market, though new rivals have begun entering the fray, including a service backed by Meituan Dianping.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Didi Chuxing, Didi Hitch
Chinese Geneticist "Feels Proud" of Baby-Gene Editing
Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price, Specifications Compared
Pricee
Didi Chuxing Slammed by Chinese Transport Authorities for Skirting Safety Measures
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  5. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  6. Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
  7. Samsung 860 QVO SSD Brings Up to 4TB of Storage, Starting at $149.99
  8. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  9. Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.