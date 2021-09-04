Technology News
Didi Denies Reports That China Is Coordinating Companies to Invest in It

Didi faces a cybersecurity investigation by Chinese authorities after its New York IPO in June.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 September 2021 15:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Didi Global has SoftBank Group, Uber Technologies, and Alibaba among its investors

Highlights
  • Didi has denied reports about Beijing's looking to take it under state
  • Bloomberg reported the development on Friday
  • Didi is controlled by the management team of co-founder Will Cheng

China's ride hailing giant Didi Global said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are not correct.

"Didi is currently actively and fully cooperating with cybersecurity probe, foreign media reports that Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are incorrect," it said on Weibo.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China's capital city was considering taking Didi under state control and had proposed that government-run firms invest in it.

Under the preliminary proposal, some Beijing-based companies including Shouqi Group, part of the state-owned Beijing Tourism Group, would acquire a stake in Didi, Bloomberg reported.

Beijing-based Didi faces a cybersecurity investigation by Chinese authorities after its New York initial public offering in June. Chinese authorities have stepped up their regulation of technology firms in the past year to improve market competition, data handling and their treatment of employees.

Didi is controlled by the management team of co-founder Will Cheng and President Jean Liu. SoftBank Group, Uber Technologies, and Alibaba are among investors in the company.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Didi Global, Didi, Beijing, Shouqi Group
