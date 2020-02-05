Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Delhi Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid KYC Fraud on Payment Apps Like Google Pay, Paytm

Delhi Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid KYC Fraud on Payment Apps Like Google Pay, Paytm

No payment app requires KYC verification over a phone call or SMS message, Delhi Police warned.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 19:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Delhi Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid KYC Fraud on Payment Apps Like Google Pay, Paytm

UPI is one of the most preferred payment methods in today’s day and age

Highlights
  • People should be beware of KYC fraud
  • No payment app verifies KYC over a phone call
  • Such calls or SMS messages could be a fraud

Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform people on how to safely use digital payment apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm etc. Looking at the current landscape, it should be noted that over the past couple of years a lot of Indian people have jumped on the digital payments bandwagon. So much so that in today's date, even the smallest of purchases don't require you to keep hard cash in hand because you can now easily make payments using these UPI-based apps. But, on the contrary, not everything has been nice and dandy.

A post shared by Delhi Police's Twitter account points out that people should be beware of KYC fraud and should know that no payment app verifies KYC over a phone call. Now, while the digital payment apps offer a smooth transaction experience, it can't be denied that there has been a spike in fraudulent cyber-activities regarding online payments.

Don't get tricked. No Payment App verifies KYC over a phone call. Most of these calls/SMSs intend to cheat you.
1. Don't click on any link sent in any message
2. Don't install any App on caller's advice
3. Don't do even a Rs.1 transaction
4. Don't call on number given in KYC SMS pic.twitter.com/IXEmoYEpXQ

— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 2, 2020

Delhi Police wants people to be aware and through the above tweet, it has highlighted the steps ones should take to avoid being defrauded by scammers.

The tweet warns that payment app users shouldn't be entertaining any caller who claims to be doing KYC verification. It adds that most of such calls of SMS messages are intended to cheat users.

Delhi Police also warns that payment app users should not click on any link sent in SMS messages regarding KYC verification. It notes that users should not install any app based on the caller's advice. Even a Re. 1 transaction if advised by the caller or the SMS message is not recommended. And finally, the Delhi Police notes that users should not call on any number given in a KYC SMS message.

Note that these type of calls or SMS messages could be spam or fraud, and it could lead us to lose our hard-earned money. Moreover, if you think that a particular message that you've received is fraud or a caller that you think might be suspicious, then you can simply head over to www.cybercrime.gov.in and immediately report them, Delhi Police notes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM, Digital Payments App
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999

Related Stories

Delhi Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid KYC Fraud on Payment Apps Like Google Pay, Paytm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000
  3. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launches an Affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone
  4. Poco X2 Review
  5. Redmi India Teases Mysterious New Product: Here's What It Could Be
  6. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  7. YouTube to Kill Off Its Classic Desktop Interface in March
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  9. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Says MWC Events Still On, Watching Coronavirus Developments
  2. Realme 6 Pro aka RMX2061 Receives IMDA Certification in Singapore
  3. Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera With New Lens, Upgraded Sensor and 4K Video Recording Launched
  4. Delhi Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid KYC Fraud on Payment Apps Like Google Pay, Paytm
  5. Auto Expo 2020: Jio Showcases Connected Car Technologies at Motor Show, Demos 'Future-Ready Digital Expressway'
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  7. OnePlus Patent Tips New Hiding Rear Camera Solution, Under Screen Selfie Cameras
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Name Confirmed Due to Official Site Gaffe
  9. Red Magic 5G Probably Won't Feature 80W Fast Charging After All
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Leaked Live Image Gives Closer Look at Quad Rear Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.