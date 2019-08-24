Technology News
  Delhi Lt. Governor Launches 'QR Code Scheme' Safety Feature for Commuters on Himmat Plus App

Delhi Lt. Governor Launches 'QR Code Scheme' Safety Feature for Commuters on Himmat Plus App

Around 3,000 auto-rickshaws and taxis are now associated with this initiative.

By | Updated: 24 August 2019 12:04 IST
Delhi Lt. Governor Launches 'QR Code Scheme' Safety Feature for Commuters on Himmat Plus App

Photo Credit: Twitter/ LG Delhi

Delhi Police Commissioner and Lt. Governor on Friday launched a "QR Code Scheme" feature

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday launched a "QR Code Scheme" feature for its Himmat Plus safety app. The feature has been designed to enhance the safety and security of commuters, particularly of women, travelling in the yellow and black taxis and auto-rickshaws from airports, as well as Railway and Metro stations in the national capital.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, all Special Commissioners of Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Mangu Singh, Northern Railway Divisional Railway Manager SC Jain and other senior officials of the Railway Protection Force attended the launch event.

Several students from Swamy Sharadhanand College, Zakir Hussain College, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Mata Sundari College, as well as office bearer of auto rickshaw and taxi unions, and around 1,000 auto rickshaw and taxi drivers were also present at the programme.

On the occasion, Baijal distributed the QR Codes to some of the auto rickshaw and taxi drivers.

Around 3,000 auto-rickshaws and taxis are now associated with this initiative.

Explaining the objective of the scheme, Railways Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said the purpose of developing this application was to provide quick emergency help to Delhi citizens.

"The citizens can avail this service just by downloading and registering on the app at no cost. Once users complete the registration, they can avail emergency help with just a click," Gupta said.

The officer said that the upgraded Himmat Plus app would definitely empower women and boost their confidence while travelling. The app is available on Android and iOS.

"In the QR code functionality, the user opens the Himmat Plus App and scans the QR code from the card which is placed on the headrest of the driver's seat, facing the customer," Gupta said

"When the user presses the 'Report Journey' button, it sends the location with driver's unique ID to the Himmat dashboard at Police Head Quarters," he said.

In case the driver is not registered, then the user receives the auto-generated message 'Driver is not registered with Delhi Police'. In such an event, the passenger can call the police control room or press the SOS button on the application.

"If driver is registered with the Delhi Police, then the user can start the journey, and every five minutes, the user receives the pop-up notification on the app with messages like 'Are you reaching safely', with options such as 'On the Way', 'Reached Safely' and 'In Trouble'," Gupta said.

In case the user presses the 'In Trouble' button, Delhi Police personnel will call the passenger. It also sends alert messages to the user's emergency contact number.

"This added feature in Himmat Plus is intended to ensure that genuine and verified drivers only take the passenger to their destination from the airport and Metro stations thus ensuring the passenger's safety, security and last mile connectivity," he added.

Delhi Lt. Governor Launches 'QR Code Scheme' Safety Feature for Commuters on Himmat Plus App
