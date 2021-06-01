Technology News
  How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals

How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021 has allowed the eligible licence holders for home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and Web portals.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 1 June 2021 11:12 IST
How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals

Photo Credit: Pexels

Several major online platforms started home deliveries of alcohol last year

Highlights
  • Delhi government has allowed liquor deliveries through apps, websites
  • Liquor shops are not allowed for home deliveries
  • Supreme Court last year suggested implement liquor home deliveries

The Delhi government has permitted home delivery of liquor for orders placed through mobile apps and websites. The amended excise rules permit holders of L-13 licence to deliver both Indian and foreign liquor at homes for orders they receive from a mobile app or via an online portal. So far, details on how this work are still a little unclear, and none of the app companies have made any announcements, but going by past examples, we have a few ideas on how online delivery will work.

Last year, states including Kolkata, Maharashtra, Odisha, Siliguri, and West Bengal allowed online delivery of liquor through platforms such as Amazon, BigBasket, Swiggy, and Zomato.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allowed the eligible licence holders for home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and Web portals, according to news agency PTI.

Who can order?

Online delivery will not come without restrictions. In some of the states where online delivery has been permitted, people are required to first acquire a permit before they can place an order. In other states, proof of age is considered enough to place an order.

And although the state government has allowed liquor deliveries through mobile apps and websites, it has not permitted license holders to deliver spirit to hostels, offices, and institutions. Liquor shops in the capital city are also not allowed to conduct home deliveries of alcohol.

Liquor delivery was started because of COVID lockdowns

In May 2020, the Supreme Court suggested that states should consider indirect sale and home delivery of liquor to restrict COVID-19 spread.

Platforms including Amazon, Swiggy, and Zomato started doorstep delivery of liquor to their customers during last year's national lockdown. States such as Kolkata, Odisha, Siliguri, and West Bengal permitted the platforms for online orders to sell liquor.

Kerala also launched its dedicated liquor app called BevQ for people to take tokens in order to buy liquor, to ensure social distancing, and the app was so much in demand that it crossed over a lakh downloads in just hours after its launch in May 2020.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: liquor home delivery, alcohol home delivery, Delhi Excise Amendment Rules 2021
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals
