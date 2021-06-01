The Delhi government has permitted home delivery of liquor for orders placed through mobile apps and websites. The amended excise rules permit holders of L-13 licence to deliver both Indian and foreign liquor at homes for orders they receive from a mobile app or via an online portal. So far, details on how this work are still a little unclear, and none of the app companies have made any announcements, but going by past examples, we have a few ideas on how online delivery will work.

Last year, states including Kolkata, Maharashtra, Odisha, Siliguri, and West Bengal allowed online delivery of liquor through platforms such as Amazon, BigBasket, Swiggy, and Zomato.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allowed the eligible licence holders for home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and Web portals, according to news agency PTI.

Who can order?

Online delivery will not come without restrictions. In some of the states where online delivery has been permitted, people are required to first acquire a permit before they can place an order. In other states, proof of age is considered enough to place an order.

And although the state government has allowed liquor deliveries through mobile apps and websites, it has not permitted license holders to deliver spirit to hostels, offices, and institutions. Liquor shops in the capital city are also not allowed to conduct home deliveries of alcohol.

Liquor delivery was started because of COVID lockdowns

In May 2020, the Supreme Court suggested that states should consider indirect sale and home delivery of liquor to restrict COVID-19 spread.

Platforms including Amazon, Swiggy, and Zomato started doorstep delivery of liquor to their customers during last year's national lockdown. States such as Kolkata, Odisha, Siliguri, and West Bengal permitted the platforms for online orders to sell liquor.

Kerala also launched its dedicated liquor app called BevQ for people to take tokens in order to buy liquor, to ensure social distancing, and the app was so much in demand that it crossed over a lakh downloads in just hours after its launch in May 2020.