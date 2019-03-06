Technology News
Delhi Government Launches 'One Delhi' App, Helps Users Plan Journeys on Metro and Buses

, 06 March 2019
Delhi Government Launches 'One Delhi' App, Helps Users Plan Journeys on Metro and Buses

Highlights

  • Delhi government on Tuesday launched a common mobility app 'One Delhi'
  • The app was developed by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System
  • It allows users to access all bus stops, bus and metro routes, fares

To ease the use of public transport in the nation capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday launched a common mobility app 'One Delhi' to allow users plan more efficiently their journey with Delhi Metro and all city buses. The app was developed by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System, or DIMTS.

"To make travel easier in Delhi, the app allows users to access all bus stops, bus and metro routes, fares, expected time of arrival (ETA) of buses and metro," the government said in a statement.

Launching the app, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "The Delhi government has been taking several initiatives to improve access, reliability and safety of Delhi's buses. Our vision is to make public transport the preferred mode of transport in Delhi.

"The government is in the process of augmenting the fleet of buses by adding 3,000 new buses. We launched 'Connect Delhi' project recently to achieve the goal of connecting all colonies and villages of Delhi with a reliable bus service within 500-metre walking distance," he said.

Later, in a tweet, he said: "After the launch of Common Mobility Card - One Card, I'm happy to launch today Delhi's first common mobility app - One Delhi App. This is a one stop shop for all your public transport needs -- bus/metro routes, bus stops, real time arrival information, journey planning etc."

Dialogue and Development Commission Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah said the government has plans to add new features to the app, like recharge of One Card and integrated multi-modal journey planning across buses and metro.

This app is currently available for Android users via Google Play, and will be developed for Apple phone users soon, he said.

One Delhi, Delhi, Delhi Metro
Delhi Government Launches 'One Delhi' App, Helps Users Plan Journeys on Metro and Buses
