The Delhi government today launched a dedicated mobile app to help people find the status of total hospital beds and ventilators in the union territory. Called the Delhi Corona, the app is initially available for download on Android devices. It is designed to make it easy to find healthcare facilities for COVID-19 treatment. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of the Delhi Corona app through a livestream. CM highlighted that the app can be used to find healthcare facilities offered by both government and private hospitals in the capital city.

“This app will tell you how many hospital beds are vacant and how many are occupied at this moment,” Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing the media through the livestream.

The Delhi Corona app lists all the government and private hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients. It details the total as well as the number of occupied and vacant hospital beds and ventilators to help people in case of an emergency. The app also supports both Hindi and English languages.

It is important to mention that the Delhi Corona app doesn't require any registration to access the information. All you need to do is go to Google Play from your Android device to download the app. The app also provides features such as a self-assessment tool, guidelines, and important helplines to people. It also includes links to services such as ration, e-pass, and hunger/ shelter relief centres. Furthermore, you can view containment zones and even access the Delhi government's coronavirus helpline on WhatsApp directly through the Delhi Corona app.

As per the official data available on the MyGov site, Delhi has crossed the mark of 20,000 coronavirus cases, with over 11,500 active cases and at least 523 fatalities reported so far.