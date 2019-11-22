Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Founder Durov Says Delete WhatsApp If You Don't Want Your Photos, Messages Public

Telegram Founder Durov Says Delete WhatsApp If You Don't Want Your Photos, Messages Public

"Unless you're cool with all of your photos and messages becoming public one day, you should delete WhatsApp from your phone," Telegram's Durov said.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 19:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Telegram Founder Durov Says Delete WhatsApp If You Don't Want Your Photos, Messages Public

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Pavel Durov

Telegram founder Pavel Durov made the comments on his Telegram channel

Highlights
  • Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been an outspoken critic of WhatsApp
  • Durov made the statement on his Telegram channel on Wednesday
  • Telegram has 200 million users, compared to WhatsApp's 1.6 billion

Telegram founder Parel Durov, in his post on the platform, has urged people to delete WhatsApp unless they are fine with surveillance, Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which has been mired by a snooping row, is used as a Trojan horse to spy on the users' non-WhatsApp content that includes images stored on their smartphones, according to Durov.

"Unless you are cool with all of your photos and messages becoming public one day, you should delete WhatsApp from your phone," Durov said on his Telegram channel to his 335,000 followers, Forbes reported on Thursday.

"Facebook has been part of surveillance programs long before it acquired WhatsApp . It is naive to think the company would change its policies after the acquisition, which has been made even more obvious by the WhatsApp founder's admission regarding the sale of WhatsApp to Facebook: 'I sold my users' privacy'," the Telegram founder added.

WhatsApp has a huge global user base of 1.6 billion users while Telegram has 200 million users globally.

Telegram, perhaps due to its size, is not subject to the same hacks and security breaches as WhatsApp. So it is no surprise that Durov would use the recent backdoor discoveries in WhatsApp as a means to go after his commercial and, in many ways, ideological rival, the report added.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp had urged users to update to the latest version of after a second security flaw was discovered.

The latest WhatsApp security vulnerability gives hackers a cyber-attack vector. If someone has sent you an MP4 file on WhatsApp, you should guard against downloading it as hackers may use a critical vulnerability in the Facebook-owned app to execute snooping attack on both Android and iOS devices.

"The vulnerability is classified as 'Critical' severity that affected an unknown code block of the component MP4 File Handler in WhatsApp," reported gbhackers.com.

Facebook had issued an advisory, saying "A stack-based buffer overflow could be triggered in WhatsApp by sending a specially crafted MP4 file to a WhatsApp user."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, WhatsApp
Google Docs Gets Smart Compose in Beta, Improved Grammar Suggestion and Spelling Autocorrect Coming Soon
Minecraft Earth Early Access Now Live in India for Android, iOS With New Game Content
Honor Smartphones
Telegram Founder Durov Says Delete WhatsApp If You Don't Want Your Photos, Messages Public
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  2. Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup Truck, Futuristic Design Ignites Controversy
  3. Delete WhatsApp Unless You're Cool With Surveillance, Telegram Founder Says
  4. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  5. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  7. Vivo U20 First Impressions
  8. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. Inside Apple’s iPhone Software Shakeup After Buggy iOS 13 Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Razorpay Launches Payments Solutions for Freelancers, Unregistered Business
  2. Minecraft Earth Early Access Now Live in India for Android, iOS With New Game Content
  3. Telegram Founder Durov Says Delete WhatsApp If You Don't Want Your Photos, Messages Public
  4. Google Docs Gets Smart Compose in Beta, Improved Grammar Suggestion and Spelling Autocorrect Coming Soon
  5. Tesla Suffers Broken Glass Mishap During Chaotic Cybertruck Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11 5G Variant Said to Feature 25W Fast Charging; Leak-Based Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
  7. Oppo Developing Its Own Chip Called Oppo M1: Report
  8. Xiaomi Building Its Own Factory for 5G Phones: Report
  9. Fortnite Save The World Mode Introduces Dungeons, New Heroes, and Mythic Weapons
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Now Receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Brings the Ability to Disable Zen Mode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.