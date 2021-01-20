Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • DC to Relaunch Mobile App as DC Universe Infinite on January 21 With Focus on Comics

DC to Relaunch Mobile App as DC Universe Infinite on January 21 With Focus on Comics

DC Universe Infinite will have DC's catalogue and access to comics six months after they are released physically in stores.

By ANI | Updated: 20 January 2021 16:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
DC to Relaunch Mobile App as DC Universe Infinite on January 21 With Focus on Comics

Photo Credit: DC Comics

DC Universe has decided to refocus the app on comics and the ''fan community''

Highlights
  • DC Universe Infinite will have DC's catalogue
  • The company said that the comic reader in its app has been improved
  • The app will also have a customisable icon and a widget for iOS 14

DC is all set to shake up its comics app on January 21 and will be relaunching it as DC Universe Infinite.

According to The Verge, the original DC Universe featured television shows and comics, but now that DC shows have moved to HBO Max, the company has decided to refocus the app on comics and the ''fan community,'' while keeping the same USD 7.99 (roughly Rs. 580)-a-month price.

DC Universe Infinite will have DC's catalogue and early access to comics six months after they are released physically in stores.

The company said that the comic reader in its app has been improved, and users will have more options to curate custom lists of titles.

The app will also have a customisable icon and a widget for iOS 14 so that users can get back into whatever they were reading faster.

As per The Verge, in terms of features, DC Universe Infinite is most similar to Marvel Unlimited, which is Marvel's USD 9.99 (roughly Rs. 730)-a-month take on an exclusive comics service.

Infinite undercuts Marvel by keeping its cost at USD 7.99 (roughly Rs. 580) a month or USD 74.99 (roughly Rs. 5,500) a year , and it might help to make it popular as WarnerMedia rolls out its plans for the DC universe(s) in film and TV.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: DC Comics, DC Universe
Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered, Desperados III, and More
BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499 Monthly Plans Now Offer Annual Payment Option: Report

Related Stories

DC to Relaunch Mobile App as DC Universe Infinite on January 21 With Focus on Comics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  2. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  3. Microsoft Lists App Launched for iOS Devices
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  6. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  7. Realme X Series in India Teaser Hints at Realme X7 Pro
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X9 Tipped to Launch in India as Company’s New X-Series Flagship Phone
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra May Feature Under Panel Camera System, KIPO Trademark Application Suggests
  3. LG Considering Exit From Smartphone Business, 60 Percent Employees to Be Moved to Other Units: Report
  4. BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499 Monthly Plans Now Offer Annual Payment Option: Report
  5. DC to Relaunch Mobile App as DC Universe Infinite on January 21 With Focus on Comics
  6. Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered, Desperados III, and More
  7. Google Investigates Another Ethical AI Team Member Over Handling of Sensitive Data Following Timbit Gebru Exit
  8. HP Chromebook X360 11 G4 EE, X360 11MK G3 EE, Chromebook 11 G9 EE, 11MK G9 EE, Chromebook 14 G7 Announced
  9. Facebook Improves Automatic Alt Text for Visually Impaired Users, Now Recognises Over 1,200 Concepts
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G Smartphone SoCs Unveiled, Realme to Be One of the First to Use Dimensity 1200
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com