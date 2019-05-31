Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Dating App Users ‘More Likely to Suffer From Eating Disorders’, Study Claims

Dating App Users ‘More Likely to Suffer From Eating Disorders’, Study Claims

The study however did not directly attribute dating app use to unhealthy weight control behaviours.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 17:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Dating App Users ‘More Likely to Suffer From Eating Disorders’, Study Claims

Researchers have found that using a dating app may be linked to an increased risk of unhealthy weight control behaviours (UWCBs) such as vomiting, laxative use, or diet pill use. The study, published in the Journal of Eating Disorders, shows that people who use dating apps are more likely to suffer from eating disorders.

The study included over 1,700 adults who completed an online survey which assessed their use of dating apps and their weight control behaviours.

When compared with non-users, those who used dating apps had significantly elevated odds of engaging in UWCBs including vomiting for weight control, using laxatives for weight control, fasting for weight control, using diet pills, using muscle-building supplements, and using anabolic steroids, said study lead author Alvin Tran from Harvard University.

Women who used dating apps had 2.3 to 26.9 times higher odds of engaging in UWCBs while for men it was 3.2 to 14.6 times.

"Consistent with previous research, we also found elevated rates of UWCBs in racial/ethnic minorities, particularly African Americans. We did not, however, find elevated odds of UWCBs based on sexual orientation," Tran said.

“Whether the use of dating apps can be attributed to adverse health outcomes, including UWCBs, remains unclear,” the study author write in their conclusion. “The findings from our study, however, continue to fuel speculations that dating app users may be at risk of preventable physical and mental health outcomes. Therefore, identifying individuals at risk of eating disorders and their risk factors is critical in informing effective public health efforts aimed at alleviating the global burden of these potentially deadly yet preventable conditions.”

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dating Apps
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Black Mirror, Jessica Jones, Leila, and More on Netflix in June 2019
Apple Leads Wearables Shipments in Q1 2019, Huawei See 280 Percent Growth: IDC
Honor Smartphones
Dating App Users ‘More Likely to Suffer From Eating Disorders’, Study Claims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  3. Redmi Note 5 Receiving MIUI 10.3.1 Update with Android 9 Pie: Report
  4. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  5. Realme 2 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  6. Samsung Will Reportedly Launch Galaxy A80 in India Soon
  7. Teen Allegedly Dies After Playing PUBG Mobile for 6 Hours
  8. Redmi Note 7S Review
  9. Flipkart Sale Offers Deals on Laptops, Mobile Accessories, More
  10. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.