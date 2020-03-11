Technology News
loading

Dating App Maker Match Group Backs US Bill Seen as Privacy Threat

Match Group has a line of dating apps including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, and Hinge.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 March 2020 11:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dating App Maker Match Group Backs US Bill Seen as Privacy Threat

Tinder is owned by dating app maker Match Group

Highlights
  • Match Group endorsed a US bill backed by victims' rights organisations
  • Many in tech industry fear it will erode online privacy and speech
  • US senators unveiled the bipartisan measure last week

Match Group, the parent company of dating apps such as Tinder, on Tuesday publicly endorsed a US bill others in the tech industry fear will erode online privacy and speech in the name of fighting child abuse. US senators unveiled the bipartisan measure last week, aiming to curb images of child sex abuse by forcing tech platforms to cooperate with law enforcement on encryption or risk losing the legal immunity for what is posted on their websites.

Digital rights activists have joined the tech sector in arguing this move is an indirect way to weaken online encryption in the name of better law enforcement access.

They say it erodes two cornerstones of the online ecosystem: strong encryption to keep data secure, and a liability shield which enables social media platforms to allow users to post content freely.

"We don't casually lend our support to this legislation," Match Group chief executive Shar Dubey said in an online post.

"We must balance concerns around privacy with concerns around safety -- which sometimes can be in conflict."

Match Group has a line of dating apps including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, and Hinge.

"We as tech leaders should engage with lawmakers in thoughtful dialogue and work on establishing guidelines and practices to make the online world a safer place for our kids," Dubey said.

"We support this legislation and the beginning of this very important conversation."

A hearing is set for Wednesday on the measure, which is backed by victims' rights organizations.

Lawmakers say the bill -- Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act (EARN IT) -- allows companies to "earn" their liability protection, by gaining certification of compliance from a commission of government, industry, legal and victim group representatives.

Encryption has been a point of contention between tech firms and law enforcement for decades.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Match Group, Tinder, EARN IT
Huawei Given Another 45 Days to Do Business With US Companies

Related Stories

Dating App Maker Match Group Backs US Bill Seen as Privacy Threat
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  2. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  3. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  5. Coronavirus Case at Apple's EU Headquarters in Ireland
  6. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  7. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  8. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  9. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Dismisses Astronomy Concerns Over Starlink Network
  2. Realme 6 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Coronavirus Case at Apple's EU Headquarters in Ireland
  4. Vivo V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Dating App Maker Match Group Backs US Bill Seen as Privacy Threat
  6. Huawei Given Another 45 Days to Do Business With US Companies
  7. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, HDR10+ Waterfall Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Disney+ Now Live in India, With Originals in The Mandalorian, on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. CD Projekt Seeks Age Approval for Cyberpunk 2077 Ahead of Launch
  10. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.