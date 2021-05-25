Technology News
Cyclone Yaas: Apps, Websites That Let You Track Status and Location in Real Time

Cyclone Yaas landfall will take place on May 26 at around 12pm (noon).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2021 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Windy.com

Cyclone Yaas can be tracked directly via UMANG app

Highlights
  • Cyclone Yaas will make landfall on May 26 at noon
  • Windy.com offers real-time access to cyclone tracking
  • Cyclone Yaas follows the devastating cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Yaas is set to make landfall on the eastern coast of India on May 26. Cyclone Yaas, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says, has intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm” sometime yesterday and is expected to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island tomorrow at 12pm (noon). Both West Bengal and Odisha are expected to face effects of the cyclone, and the government is now taking necessary steps before the storm hits. There are several sites and apps that can help you keep a track of cyclone Yaas and monitor its movement in real time. We've listed some of them below:

UMANG app

The government's UMANG app has a separate section that offers all IMD department services, including real-time tracking of the cyclone. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play store and search for IMD on the search bar. The carousel on the homepage also offers a warning of the cyclone Yaas and clicking on it will take you to the IMD section. There's an option called cyclone that opens up the ability to track Yaas real-time.

Windy.com

Windy.com offers a real-time view of the cyclone, with its accurate location and severity. There is also a timeline that lets you go ahead in time to see when the cyclone will make landfall and how severe its impact will be. Users can see stats on rain, thunder, wind speed, temperature, and clouds as well.

IMD's Mausam website

This website has been developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and it offers users to track the cyclone in real-time. On the homepage, there is an option called cyclone, and clicking on it will take you to a bulletin announcing all the upcoming warnings in the country. There is an option in the side menu called Interactive Track of Cyclone. This lets you see where the eye of the cyclone is currently.

RSMC website

The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean — simply known as RSMC — allows real-time tracking of the cyclone Yaas. It is also developed by India's Ministry of Earth Sciences. Head here to check where the cyclone is at currently.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
