Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • 'Gross and Shocking’: Women Call for New Laws to Stop Cyber Flashing

'Gross and Shocking’: Women Call for New Laws to Stop Cyber-Flashing

Most countries have existing laws that only partially cover this sort of activity.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 February 2020 17:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
'Gross and Shocking’: Women Call for New Laws to Stop Cyber-Flashing

Cyber-flashing can be deeply distressing and unnerving for recipients

Highlights
  • 40 percent millennial British women have been sent unsolicited photo
  • Only a handful of places have introduced legislation on the issue
  • Many have existing laws that only partially cover this activity

University student Sophie Meehan was enjoying a family trip to the theatre in London when pictures of a stranger's genitals popped up on her mobile phone.

The 20-year-old was about to board a train to return home to Kent in southeast England last year when an AirDrop file appeared on her phone so she opened the file and was aghast.

Meehan, who closed the file to immediately be sent it several times more, said she felt totally confused on receiving the unsolicited image and at becoming another victim of cyber-flashing, a technology-based crime currently in a legal void.

"It was just shocking ... also a bit uncomfortable and a bit gross, but mainly just shocking," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview, adding the man she believed sent the image was close by and watching as she opened it.

Meehan said it was only when she researched online that she discovered, like many women, she had fallen prey to a growing form of image-based sexual abuse called cyber-flashing - when a man sends a photo of his penis via a digital device.

In Britain, more than 40 percent of millennial women have been sent an unsolicited photo of a man's private parts, according to a YouGov poll in 2017, while just over half of US millennial women have received a graphic image, according to a separate YouGov poll in the same year.   

Legal blackhole
But despite this prevalence, only a handful of places - including Singapore, the US state of Texas and Scotland - have introduced specific legislation to deal with cyber-flashing, with women's rights campaigners pushing to fill this legal hole.

Most countries have existing laws that only partially cover this sort of activity, normally related to sexual harassment or communication, Clare McGlynn, a professor of law at Britain's Durham University, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It's a real hotch potch of different provisions [in different countries] and it's not clear," she said.

In late 2018, a cross-party group of British parliamentarians recommended that the government introduce a new image-based sexual abuse law to criminalise cyber-flashing.

The government vowed to act in March last year, but later rejected the recommendations.

Legal reform is urgently required globally to make it clearer that cyber-flashing is punishable by law which would deter those responsible, said McGlynn.

Criminal legal reform would send "a clear message that it's unacceptable, that recognises that this is harmful and that someone can be punished for it", she added.

Legal changes are needed to keep pace with the way men are using technology to abuse women, said Niki Kandirikirira, programmes director at women's rights group Equality Now.

"Current laws are not keeping up with how technology is facilitating sexual harassment and abuse - old crimes are being perpetrated in new ways," she said.   

Unsafe in public
Cyber-flashing can be "deeply distressing and unnerving for recipients and sends a toxic message to women and girls that they are not safe in public space", she added.

The anonymous nature of digital devices makes men think they can get away with the activity, she pointed out.

"Being able to intentionally expose their genitals to a stranger using digital means significantly reducing the risk of being caught," she said.

Last week a new Twitter plugin called Safe DM launched, designed at blocking and deleting unsolicited graphic photos from people's private messages on the social media platform.

Research published last year by Denmark's Aarhus University found girls find unsolicited so-called "dick pics" intrusive and often regard them as misguided attempts at flirting.

Men who engage in the activity, however, tended to view it as a means of showing off, complimenting, hooking-up, or even receiving nude photos from girls in return, the research found.

McGlynn said there were signs that women were becoming more aware of cyber-flashing and speaking up about it, rather than just deleting the text and staying quiet.

"Raising awareness is as much about – particularly with younger women – being able to understand this is wrong and that they don't have to put up with it," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyber-Flashing
Can Samsung Galaxy M31 Beat the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2?
NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Finds 17 New Exoplanets, Including an Earth-Sized World
'Gross and Shocking’: Women Call for New Laws to Stop Cyber-Flashing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765 5G SoC, Quad Cameras Unveiled
  3. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Now Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  5. Vodafone Idea Seeks Rs. 35 per GB as Minimum Tariff Amid Financial Woes
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  8. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
  9. Netflix Tests HD Video Quality Upgrade for Mobile, Basic Plan in India
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Finds 17 New Exoplanets, Including an Earth-Sized World
  2. 'Gross and Shocking’: Women Call for New Laws to Stop Cyber-Flashing
  3. HTC Wildfire R70 With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio P23 SoC Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme X50 Pro Packs Support for ISRO's NavIC Navigation System, India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  5. Instagram Releases Progressive Web App With Direct Messaging Feature on Microsoft Store
  6. Microsft Edge Now Allows Users to Block Potentially Unwanted Applications
  7. Paytm Payments Bank Says Telcos Should Act Faster to Counter Online Fraud
  8. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  9. Netflix Upgrades Mobile, Basic Plan to HD Video Quality in New Test in India
  10. New Study Finds Data Centres Not as Harmful to the Planet as Earlier Thought
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.