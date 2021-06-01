Technology News
loading

EU Set to Unveil Plans for Bloc-Wide Digital Wallet: Report

The app will reportedly allow citizens across the EU to securely access a range of private and public services with a single online ID.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2021 15:59 IST
EU Set to Unveil Plans for Bloc-Wide Digital Wallet: Report

The EU-wide app can be accessed via fingerprint or retina scanning among other methods

Highlights
  • The digital wallet will securely store payment details and passwords
  • The app will serve as a vault where users can store official documents
  • Brussels is engaged in talks with member states to provide guidelines

The European Union (EU) is set to unveil plans for a bloc-wide digital wallet on Wednesday, following requests from member states to find a safe way for citizens to access public and private services online, the Financial Times reported.

The app will allow citizens across the EU to securely access a range of private and public services with a single online ID, according to the FT report on Tuesday.

The digital wallet will securely store payment details and passwords and allow citizens from all 27 countries to log onto local government websites or pay utility bills using a single recognised identity, the newspaper said, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

The EU-wide app can be accessed via fingerprint or retina scanning among other methods, and will also serve as a vault where users can store official documents like the driver's licence, the newspaper reported.

EU officials will enforce a structural separation to prevent companies that access user data from using the wallet for any other commercial activity such as marketing new products.

Brussels is engaged in talks with member states to provide guidelines on technical standards for rollout of the digital wallet, which is expected to be fully operational in about a year, according to the newspaper.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Union, cryptocurrency
Dunzo Set to Pilot Drone Delivery of Medicines, COVID-19 Vaccines in Telangana

Related Stories

EU Set to Unveil Plans for Bloc-Wide Digital Wallet: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  3. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  4. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  5. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  6. Dunzo to Start Testing Drone Delivery of Medicines, COVID-19 Vaccines
  7. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  8. Sony WF-1000XM4 Specs and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
  9. Microsoft President Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become Reality by 2024
  10. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Set to Unveil Plans for Bloc-Wide Digital Wallet: Report
  2. Dunzo Set to Pilot Drone Delivery of Medicines, COVID-19 Vaccines in Telangana
  3. Honor Band 6 India Launch Tipped via Flipkart Listing
  4. Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z Are Receiving Stable ColorOS 11 With New Updates: Report
  5. Chinese 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  6. HP EliteDesk 805 G8, HP ProDesk 405 G8 PCs With AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors Announced at Computex 2021
  7. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design, 20W Speakers Launched in India
  8. EA's Knockout City Multiplayer Dodgeball Game is Free Till You Level Up
  9. iQoo Z3 India Launch Set for June 8: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Facebook, Google Sign Content-Supply Deal With Australia’s Nine Under New Licensing Regime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com