47 matches and 46 days after ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 started, it all comes down to one match. England vs New Zealand may not be the World Cup final everyone imagined when the tournament kicked off at The Oval on May 30th, but no one would begrudge the two teams their day out in the sun — if the weather staus clear — at Lord's on Sunday. History will be made, as neither England nor New Zealand have won the ICC Cricket World Cup before. New Zealand will be hoping to go one better than last time, when they lost in the final to Australia. England have made the World Cup final three times, and ended up as the losing side on all occasions. In 1979, they lost to the all conquering West Indies side, while in 1987, Gatting's men lost to Alan Border-led Australia, to give the latter their first World Cup victory. But the defeat that will probably hurt them the most was against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan side in 1992, when they went into the final as the favourites. Eoin Morgan would want to succeed where Brearley, Gatting, and Gooch failed, and lift the trophy above his head, come end of the World Cup Final 2019.

England entered the tournament as favourites, and while their path through the league stage turned out to be tougher than they would've liked, a comprehensive victory against old rivals Australia in the semi-finals means England will fancy their chances against New Zealand in the final. The Kiwis, on the other hand, managed to scrape into the top four on net run rate, and find themselves in the final after edging out India in a low-scoring semi-final at Old Trafford. But England will underestimate New Zealand at their own peril, as Virat Kohli's men discovered earlier this week.

England vs New Zealand toss and team news

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first in the World Cup 2019 final. Both teams have named unchanged XIs, retaining faith with the players that won their respective semi-finals.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Depending on which part of the world you live in, here's how you can catch a live stream England vs New Zealand World Cup final.

How to watch England vs New Zealand Live World Cup final in India

Hotstar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup final in several parts of the world, including India, Bhutan, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, and the US. In India, Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per year. Those are currently the only two plans available.

How to watch England vs New Zealand cricket World Cup final live in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and SonyLIV will offer live streaming of the World Cup to those living in Pakistan.

How to watch England vs New Zealand cricket World Cup final live in Sri Lanka

The Cricket World Cup final will be streamed live on Rupavahini in Sri Lanka.

How to watch England vs New Zealand cricket World Cup final live in Bangladesh

If you live in Bangladesh and want to catch the ICC World Cup online, you'll need Rabbithole Prime.

How to watch England vs New Zealand cricket World Cup final live in USA and Canada

In the US, you can get a subscription to either Hotstar or Willow TV to watch the World Cup action online. This also applies to US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

In Canada, Hotstar is the sole online provider, as we said in the beginning.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup final in England

Sky Go is the exclusive online broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup final in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

How to watch World Cup final live in South Africa

In South Africa and several African nations, you can catch a live stream of the Cricket World Cup final on SuperSport.

You can watch the Cricket World Cup final live online in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, and Zimbabwe via SuperSport.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup final in Australia

Australians will need a subscription to Foxtel GO, Foxtel Now, or Kayo Sports to watch the World Cup action online.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup final in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand during the World Cup of cricket, you'll need to Sky Sports' Fan Pass to catch the cricketing action.

England are hoping to win ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time

Photo Credit: AFP

How to watch World Cup final live telecast in West Indies

ESPNPlay Caribbean (Android, iPhone) is the World Cup final live stream provider for those living in the Caribbean. That includes the islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

How to watch World Cup final live in Afghanistan

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an online provider for the Cricket World Cup final in Afghanistan. At least not yet. It will be aired on Radio Television Afghanistan on TV, for what it's worth.

How to watch cricket World Cup final live in rest of the world

In Middle East and northern Africa, the live stream rights for the Cricket World Cup final are with OSN Play and Wavo. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara.

In much of South America, ESPN Play North, ESPN Play South, and Watch ESPN Brazil will offer live stream of the Cricket World Cup final, depending on where you live in the continent. This includes Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile in continental Europe, you'll need a subscription to Yupp TV to watch World Cup action. This includes Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Fox+ is the sole online broadcaster of the Cricket World Cup final in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.