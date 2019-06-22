India will take on Afghanistan in the 28th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 edition, with New Zealand taking on West Indies in the second game of the day. The India vs Afghanistan cricket match will start at 3pm IST, while play in the other game is schedule to start three hours later, and live telecast of both the games can be caught on streams across the world. India come into the game after registering a victory over arch rivals Pakistan in their previous game, which extended their record to 7-0 over their neighbours as far games in the ICC Cricket World Cup are concerned. India are one of the two teams still unbeaten in the World Cup 2019 — New Zealand being the other, with the India vs New Zealand game rained out earlier in the tournament — and nothing short of a convincing victory over Afghanistan will please the fans of Team India.

India have a few injury worries coming into the match against Afghanistan. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, days after being temporarily sidelined thanks to a hairline fracture on his left thumb. His injury doesn't seem to have healed as the team management expected, and Rishabh Pant has joined the team as his replacement, though it remains to be seen if he will make the XI against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday. Another player who will surely be missing from India's fifth World Cup 2019 match will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who got injured while bowling against Pakistan in the previous game. Mohammed Shami is set to play his first game of the tournament in Bhuvi's absence.

Finally, Vijay Shankar got hit by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery while practicing in the nets in the buildup to the game against Afghanistan, and it's unclear if he will be fully fit to take his place in the XI. All-rounder Shankar played a vital role with the ball in the game against Pakistan, taking a wicket with his first ball when he stepped in to complete Bhuvneshwar Kumar's over after the latter was forced off the field due to injury.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be hoping to recover from the drubbing they got against England in their previous game, a match they lost by 150 runs. Star spinner conceded an incredible 110 runs in his 9 overs, including being hit for 11 sixes, most of them by English skipper Eoin Morgan, who scored 148 runs at over two runs a ball. Afghanistan are the only team without any points on the board in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far and they will need to really lift their game if they hope to change that against Virat Kohli's men in blue.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will go on for a month-and-a-half as all 10 teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies being the other eight — playing each other to determine the winners. Well, not exactly. The top four will proceed to the semi-finals and you know how it goes then. If you aren't lucky enough to be in England, you'll be likely be tuning in to the Pakistan vs West Indies game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019 from the living room couch — or at the office. We aren't here to judge. In fact, we are just trying to make it easier for you.

Depending on which part of the world you live in, here's how you can catch a live stream India vs Afghanistan game and the rest of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup 2019 match live in India

Hotstar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in several parts of the world, including India, Bhutan, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, and the US. In India, Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per year. Those are currently the only two plans available.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and SonyLIV will offer live streaming of the World Cup to those living in Pakistan.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Bangladesh

If you live in Bangladesh and want to catch the ICC World Cup online, you'll need Rabbithole Prime.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Sri Lanka

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will be streamed live on Rupavahini in Sri Lanka.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup 2019 match live in USA and Canada

In the US, you can get a subscription to either Hotstar or Willow TV to watch the World Cup action online. This also applies to US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

In Canada, Hotstar is the sole online provider, as we said in the beginning.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in England

Sky Go is the exclusive online broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in South Africa

In South Africa and several African nations, you can catch a live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on SuperSport.

You can watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 live online in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, and Zimbabwe via SuperSport.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in Australia

Australians will need a subscription to Foxtel GO, Foxtel Now, or Kayo Sports to watch the World Cup action online.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand during the World Cup of cricket, you'll need to Sky Sports' Fan Pass to catch the cricketing action.

India will be hoping to win ICC Cricket World Cup for the third time

Photo Credit: Reuters

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in West Indies

ESPNPlay Caribbean (Android, iPhone) is the World Cup live stream provider for those living in the Caribbean. That includes the islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an online provider for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan. At least not yet. It will be aired on Radio Television Afghanistan on TV, for what it's worth.

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in rest of the world

In Middle East and northern Africa, the live stream rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 are with OSN Play and Wavo. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara.

In much of South America, ESPN Play North, ESPN Play South, and Watch ESPN Brazil will offer live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019, depending on where you live in the continent. This includes Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile in continental Europe, you'll need a subscription to Yupp TV to watch World Cup action. This includes Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Fox+ is the sole online broadcaster of the Cricket World Cup 2019 in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.