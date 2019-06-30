Technology News
  India vs England Live Stream: How to Watch Cricket World Cup 2019 Telecast on Mobile and PC

India vs England Live Stream: How to Watch Cricket World Cup 2019 Telecast on Mobile and PC

India vs England match is a must win game for the hosts, if they wish to remain in control of their own ICC World Cup 2019 destiny.

Updated: 30 June 2019 15:05 IST
India vs England Live Stream: How to Watch Cricket World Cup 2019 Telecast on Mobile and PC

Photo Credit: AFP

India vs England Cricket World Cup 2019 match is a must-win for Eoin Morgan's men

Highlights
  • India vs England is the 38th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
  • England have won the toss and opted to bat first
  • India have picked Rishabh Pant in the XI, with Vijay Shankar missing out

Hosts and pre-tournament favourites England are facing a must-win game as the stage is set for the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India know that victory will seal their spot in the World Cup semi finals, but with two games remaining even after the one on Sunday, the pressure is definitely off Virat Kohli's men. Eoin Morgan and his England team, however, are facing the pressure, having lost their two previous games against Australia and Sri Lanka. Pakistan's win against Afghanistan on Saturday means they are now fourth in the table, in contention for the final semi finals spot. England know a victory in the match against India is the only way of ensuring that their World Cup 2019 destiny stays in their own hands.

England have won the toss and opted to bat first, no doubt hoping they put on a big score and put India under pressure. This is only the second time in the tournament India will be chasing, having won their first game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa by 6 wickets. India have made one change in the playing XI compared to the previous game, with Vijay Shankar missing out thanks to a "toe niggle", and Rishabh Pant taking his place in the Indian team. England, meanwhile, have made two changes with Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett coming in for Jason Vince and Moen Ali respectively.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is a month-and-a-half tournament with all 10 teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies — playing each other to determine the winners. Well, not exactly. The top four will proceed to the semi-finals and you know how it goes then. If you aren't lucky enough to be in England, you'll be likely be tuning in to the India vs England game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019 from the living room couch — or at the office. We aren't here to judge. In fact, we are just trying to make it easier for you.

Depending on which part of the world you live in, here's how you can catch a live stream India vs England game and the rest of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

How to watch India vs England cricket World Cup 2019 match live in India

Hotstar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in several parts of the world, including India, Bhutan, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, and the US. In India, Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per year. Those are currently the only two plans available.

How to watch India vs England cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and SonyLIV will offer live streaming of the World Cup to those living in Pakistan.

How to watch India vs England cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Bangladesh

If you live in Bangladesh and want to catch the ICC World Cup online, you'll need Rabbithole Prime.

How to watch India vs England cricket World Cup 2019 match live in Sri Lanka

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will be streamed live on Rupavahini in Sri Lanka.

How to watch India vs England cricket World Cup 2019 match live in USA and Canada

In the US, you can get a subscription to either Hotstar or Willow TV to watch the World Cup action online. This also applies to US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

In Canada, Hotstar is the sole online provider, as we said in the beginning.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in England

Sky Go is the exclusive online broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in South Africa

In South Africa and several African nations, you can catch a live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on SuperSport.

You can watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 live online in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, and Zimbabwe via SuperSport.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in Australia

Australians will need a subscription to Foxtel GO, Foxtel Now, or Kayo Sports to watch the World Cup action online.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand during the World Cup of cricket, you'll need to Sky Sports' Fan Pass to catch the cricketing action.

how to watch icc cricket world cup 2019 live online free virat kohli ms dhoni cricket world cup 2019India will be hoping to win ICC Cricket World Cup for the third time
Photo Credit: Reuters

 

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in West Indies

ESPNPlay Caribbean (Android, iPhone) is the World Cup live stream provider for those living in the Caribbean. That includes the islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an online provider for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan. At least not yet. It will be aired on Radio Television Afghanistan on TV, for what it's worth.

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in rest of the world

In Middle East and northern Africa, the live stream rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 are with OSN Play and Wavo. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara.

In much of South America, ESPN Play North, ESPN Play South, and Watch ESPN Brazil will offer live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019, depending on where you live in the continent. This includes Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile in continental Europe, you'll need a subscription to Yupp TV to watch World Cup action. This includes Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Fox+ is the sole online broadcaster of the Cricket World Cup 2019 in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

