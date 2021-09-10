Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • CoWIN KYC VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details

CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details

Status of an individual’s vaccination will help businesses enable resumption of work, allow travel, or confirm hotel reservations.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2021 14:36 IST
CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details

The new CoWIN KYC-VS API works by sending an OTP to your registered number

Highlights
  • Businesses can now easily get vaccination status of individuals
  • CoWIN platform’s new API is very easy to integrate, govt says
  • Hotels can use this API to know vaccination status before booking

The Indian government has introduced a new API called KYC-VS (Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status) to enable businesses make informed decisions. This API empowers businesses to check an individual's vaccination status through the CoWIN platform. Status of an individual's vaccination is important to know for ascertaining resumption of work, allowing travel, or confirming hotel reservations. This new API will enable businesses to know the status of vaccination of an individual through a simple OTP process. According to the details shared by the PIB, this check is only possible when a customer shares their CoWIN linked mobile number, and then gives an OTP, to preserve consent and privacy.

The new CoWIN KYC-VS API has been announced in a press note on the PIB website. This feature will enable an Aadhaar-like authentication service for the status of vaccination through the CoWIN platform. Once this API is integrated into a business' system, it can ask for an individual's vaccination status easily. The individual will need to enter their mobile number and name. Thereafter, they will receive an OTP, which they have to enter.

Once this process is complete, CoWIN will send a response to the business on the individual's status of vaccination. Responses will be offered in three ways – person not vaccination, person is partially vaccination, or person is fully vaccination. No other information will be shared with the business, the announcment says. It asserts that the API is both consent-based and privacy preserving.

According to the announcement, this new KYC-VS API from CoWIN will help as socio-economic activities are gradually being revived. The new platform will be useful to an enterprise that may need to know the vaccination status of its employees to resume functions in offices, workplaces etc. It will also be useful to the railways that may want to get the status of vaccination of the passengers who are getting their seats reserved in the trains.

Similarly, it may be useful to airlines that could use this feature to get the status of vaccination of a passengers while they are booking their flight tickets. Even airports may only want to allow vaccinated passengers to pass through, and this API could be a useful and seamless way to identify vaccination status. Hotels may also want to know the vaccination status of the residents at the time they are checking into the hotel, or at the time of making online bookings.

All of these use cases and many more are said to be fulfilled with this new KYC-VS API. The announcement adds, “In order to facilitate quick integration and faster adoption, the CoWIN team has prepared a webpage with the API, which may be embedded in any system. This will allow for a seamless integration with any system in no time.”

This CoWIN API can be utilised by any service provider, private or public, for whom verifying an individual's vaccination status is critical. CoWIN, in the past, has released several APIs, one of which enabled third party apps to register for COVID-19 vaccination and book slots. A set of guidelines have been introduced for CoWIN API usage, which can be read in this post.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CoWIN, CoWIN Vaccination Status, CoWN KYC VS, CoWN KYC VS API, CoWIN API, COVID 19 Vaccination Status, COVID 19
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Acer TravelMate P2 Laptops With AMD Ryzen Pro Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
Realme 9 India Launch Will Take Place in 2022, Company Confirms

Related Stories

CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  2. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  3. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  5. Amazon Introduces Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Faster Performance, Wi-Fi 6
  6. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  7. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  8. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. SolarWinds Hack: Wide-Ranging SEC Probe Sparks Fear in Corporate America
  2. Realme 9 India Launch Will Take Place in 2022, Company Confirms
  3. CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details
  4. Acer TravelMate P2 Laptops With AMD Ryzen Pro Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Rebuffs Epic Request to Restore Fortnite Developer Account in South Korea
  6. Cryptocurrency Legalised in Ukraine as Country Attempts to Make Market Transparent, Prevent Frauds
  7. Chevrolet Silverado 2022 Models Get Tech Upgrades With Larger Dashboard Screens, Google Assistant Support
  8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Asks Staff to 'Go Super Hardcore' to Ensure Decent Q3 Delivery Number, Internal Mail Shows
  9. Google Meet Adds Quick Settings Panel to Offer Access to Effects Before, During Video Calls: How to Use
  10. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch; iPhone 14 Pro Models May Sport Under-Display Face ID
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com