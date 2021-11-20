Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges, Platform Made Available Globally as Open Source Software

CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges, Platform Made Available Globally as Open-Source Software

CoWIN was first announced to become an open-source platform during the CoWIN Global Conclave in July.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 November 2021 15:53 IST
CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges, Platform Made Available Globally as Open-Source Software

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Dr. RS Sharma

CoWIN's vaccinated status is currently only visible on user's accounts

Highlights
  • CoWIN's vaccinated badges will appear as shields
  • Around 142 countries have reportedly shown interest in CoWIN
  • India has administered more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CoWIN has now started displaying badges showing fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated status on users' profiles on the portal. Furthermore, the Government of India is also taking the CoWIN platform global by making the COVID-19 tracking portal an open-source software. The platform was showcased at the CoWIN Global Conclave in July and 142 countries had reportedly shown an interest in acquiring it. The platform not only tracks vaccinations in real time, it also tracks any wastage of the vaccines.

National Health Authority CEO Dr. RS Sharma, CEO tweeted that CoWIN will start showing fully/ partially vaccinated badges — appearing as a shield — along with a user's COVID-19 vaccination status. The vaccination badge feature is now being rolled out on a national scale, and Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the shield for multiple users on CoWIN on Web.

The shield will appear when you log in to cowin.gov.in and sign in with your registered mobile number.

Separately, during the CoWIN Global Conclave in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that CoWIN would be made an open-source platform and will be offered to any and every country that needs it for their inoculation drives. Now, a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office mentions that the government has offered the CoWIN platform for free to the entire world by making it an open-source platform.

Back in July, when the announcement of CoWIN being an open-source platform was first made, India had administered close to 350,000 doses. Now, the country has administered more than 1 billion doses, and the number of jabs are being constantly updated on the CoWIN platform as well. CoWIN is an extension of the electronic vaccine intelligence network that is used to collect real-time data on the vaccination programmes. CoWIN further uses this and implements a cloud-based IT solution for planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating COVID-19 vaccination in India.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CoWIN, COVID 19, CoWIN Shield, CoWIN Vaccinated Shield, Vaccinated Shield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi, Narenda Modi, Coronavirus
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo V23e 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings, Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 810

Related Stories

CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges, Platform Made Available Globally as Open-Source Software
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y76 5G to Launch on November 23, Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  2. The Best PS4, PS5 Deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  6. Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Robolox
  7. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges, Platform Made Available Globally as Open-Source Software
  2. Vivo V23e 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings, Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 810
  3. 'Undersea World' in Space: NASA Shares Spectacular Image of Cosmic Reef From 160,000 Light-Years Away
  4. NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Planetary Defence Mission on November 24: How to Watch
  5. Rivian, Ford Cancel Plans to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle
  6. Yara Debuts World's First Autonomous Electric Container Ship
  7. NASA Seeks Ideas for a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon: All You Need to Know
  8. Alibaba, Baidu, More Tech Giants Fined by China for Failing to Report 43 Old Deals
  9. Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon
  10. Space Fuel Station: International Effort Underway to Turn Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com