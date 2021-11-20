CoWIN has now started displaying badges showing fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated status on users' profiles on the portal. Furthermore, the Government of India is also taking the CoWIN platform global by making the COVID-19 tracking portal an open-source software. The platform was showcased at the CoWIN Global Conclave in July and 142 countries had reportedly shown an interest in acquiring it. The platform not only tracks vaccinations in real time, it also tracks any wastage of the vaccines.

National Health Authority CEO Dr. RS Sharma, CEO tweeted that CoWIN will start showing fully/ partially vaccinated badges — appearing as a shield — along with a user's COVID-19 vaccination status. The vaccination badge feature is now being rolled out on a national scale, and Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the shield for multiple users on CoWIN on Web.

The shield will appear when you log in to cowin.gov.in and sign in with your registered mobile number.

Now download the fully / partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (https://t.co/Bt1DbmK6XH) & share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid.



My Vaccination Status - https://t.co/qpDd44vh5I#PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/q0uOk7ykKC — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) November 20, 2021

Separately, during the CoWIN Global Conclave in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that CoWIN would be made an open-source platform and will be offered to any and every country that needs it for their inoculation drives. Now, a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office mentions that the government has offered the CoWIN platform for free to the entire world by making it an open-source platform.

Today, we offered our CoWin platform to the entire world free and made it open source software: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 18, 2021

Back in July, when the announcement of CoWIN being an open-source platform was first made, India had administered close to 350,000 doses. Now, the country has administered more than 1 billion doses, and the number of jabs are being constantly updated on the CoWIN platform as well. CoWIN is an extension of the electronic vaccine intelligence network that is used to collect real-time data on the vaccination programmes. CoWIN further uses this and implements a cloud-based IT solution for planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating COVID-19 vaccination in India.