Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Fake COVID 19 Vaccine Registration SMS Message in Circulation, Aims to Install Malicious App

Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Registration SMS Message in Circulation, Aims to Install Malicious App

Users are recommended to not pay attention to any such messages or install any third-party apps for COVID-19 vaccine registrations.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 May 2021 17:54 IST
Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Registration SMS Message in Circulation, Aims to Install Malicious App

Photo Credit: Reuters

COVID-19 vaccine registration were expanded last week for people between 18–44 years

Highlights
  • A fake SMS message pretends to offer an app for vaccine registration
  • The app propagates malware via SMS messages once it’s installed
  • COVID-19 vaccine registrations are live only through government channels

A fake SMS message is in circulation that falsely claims to offer an app to let users register for COVID-19 vaccine in India. However, instead of providing a legitimate way to register for the vaccination, the app is aimed at propagating malware via SMS messages once it is installed on a mobile device. The malicious app was initially named COVID-19, though it later received an update that renamed it as Vaccine Register. Attackers may be able to convince users to install the app as a large number of people faced issues while registering for the COVID-19 vaccine through the official CoWIN portal.

Cybersecurity firm ESET's malware researcher Lukas Stefanko has tweeted about the SMS message that asks users to download the app to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. The message is targeted at Indian users and is designed in a way that impersonates 'COVID-19 vaccine free registration', according to the researcher.

 

The researcher said that the SMS message, however, carries a link that installs a worm app, which essentially spreads itself via SMS to victims' contacts with the link to download the malware. The app also gains unnecessary permissions that attackers could leverage to acquire user data.

Although the app was initially called COVID-19, it was renamed to Vaccine Register and received a light mode to reach even further devices over time. It is also found to have support for dual-SIM connectivity. This will allow the malware to propagate using the first available operator available on the device.

Users are highly recommended to avoid to any SMS messages that contain links asking them to download apps. It is also important to note that registrations for COVID-19 vaccines are currently taking place only through the CoWIN portal as well as the Aarogya Setu and Umang apps.

However, there are third-party sites through which you can receive notifications when a slot for the jab is available. The government has also provided the option to find your nearby COVID-19 vaccination centre using the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot.

The government expanded the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country last week by starting registrations from people between 18–44 years. The vaccine registrations were earlier open for the people of 45 years and above age.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19 vaccine app, COVID 19 vaccine, COVID 19 vaccination, COVID 19 vaccine registration
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Moniker Confirmed by Official Security Updates Website

Related Stories

Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Registration SMS Message in Circulation, Aims to Install Malicious App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  3. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  4. Kangana Ranaut Permanently Banned From Twitter After 'Hateful' Tweet
  5. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  6. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  7. These Images of Giza From Space Are a Must See
  8. Resident Evil Village: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  10. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Global TWS Earbuds Market to Grow 33 Percent YoY in 2021, Apple to Remain Leader: Counterpoint
  2. Realme X7 Max Retail Box Leak Tips MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold Update Brings Camera Improvements, Latest Android Security Patch: Report
  4. Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Registration SMS Message in Circulation, Aims to Install Malicious App
  5. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Moniker Confirmed by Official Security Updates Website
  6. Apple Hires Samy Bengio, Ex-Google AI Scientist Who Resigned After Colleagues Were Fired
  7. What Makes a Great Bird Photo? Researchers Look to Instagram for the Answer
  8. Fortnite Made Epic Over $9 Billion by 2019, Documents in Apple Court Case Reveal
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Pro India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification
  10. Google Docs Gets New ‘Show Editors’ Feature to Easily Identify Changes in Shared Documents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com