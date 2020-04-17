Technology News
COVID-19: Samsung Releases App to Remind Users to Wash Hands

Five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap, while 20 seconds are for actual hand wash.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 17 April 2020 19:28 IST
COVID-19: Samsung Releases App to Remind Users to Wash Hands

The Hand Wash app was developed by Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore

Highlights
  • The app gives users a wash time counter of 25 seconds
  • 5 seconds are for turning on the tap and soaping, and 20 for hand washing
  • The app also notifies users if they miss any wash basin pit stops

Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B) has built a 'Hand Wash' application which prompts users to clean their hands, a key precautionary measure to stay safe amid the rising coronavirus concern The application on Samsung's Galaxy Watch reminds users periodically about hand wash and makes sure the activity lasts at least 20 seconds.

"The World Health Organization has recommended frequent washing of hands among a slew of other measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. Hand wash is considered effective only when it lasts for a full 20 seconds, according to healthcare professionals," Samsung said in an official release.

"The 'Hand Wash' app allows users to track their daily wash trends to build healthy habit over a period," it added. The application also allows users to intuitively track their daily wash routine. Each time the user initiates the wash sequence, the 'Hand Wash' app tracks the time and provides users with feedback after 25 seconds of the wash cycle.

"Five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap, while 20 seconds are for actual hand wash. The ‘Hand Wash' app also notifies users if they miss any of scheduled pit stops to the wash basin," the company said. The app is available via the Galaxy Store.

The SRI-B employees who developed the app were mostly working from home when they built it, Samsung said. The ‘Hand Wash' app also features watch face, allowing users to intuitively track their daily wash routine. Moreover, the watch face also shows the elapsed time since last wash to give users a sense of alertness about their hygiene in real time.

