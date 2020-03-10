Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • 'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness

'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness

COVA stands for Corona Virus Alert and has been developed in consultation with the Health and Family Welfare Department to spread awareness by sharing various travelling and preventive care advisories.

By ANI | Updated: 10 March 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness

The app has been launched to bid to sensitise people on how to deal with coronavirus

Highlights
  • COVA app provides options to check out for symptoms of infection
  • Users can follow advisory if the symptoms are serious and need attention
  • COVA also suggests the nearest hospital and nodal officer to reach out

In a bid to sensitise people how to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Monday launched 'COVA Punjab" mobile application.

COVA stands for Corona Virus Alert and has been developed by the Department of Government Reforms and Public Grievances in consultation with the Health and Family Welfare Department to spread awareness by sharing various travelling and preventive care advisories.

Singh said that the application provides options to citizens to check out for symptoms as provided by the government from time to time and follow the advisory given there-after. The app also suggests the nearest hospital and nodal officer of district where the citizen can reach in-case he is corona symptomatic.

Additional Chief Secretary Governance Reforms Vini Mahajan said that the app provides information that citizens need to be aware of in order to prevent themselves and their family members from COVID-19 virus.

She further said that the app is available at Android Play Store and iOS AppStore with the name "COVA Punjab." She also advised citizens to keep this app on their phones so that they can be informed on various government advisories at the earliest.

Principal Secretary, Health, Anurag Aggarwal said the citizens will be shared with regular updates and instructions being passed by the government from time to time via this app.

He informed that a real-time counter is also provided with a dynamic map on the app, which will keep citizens updated about the status of the spread of corona in the state.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Cova
Holi 2020: Five Free Apps To Help Brighten Up Your Celebrations

Related Stories

'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  2. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  3. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  4. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  5. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  6. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27
  7. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  8. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  9. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  10. Amazon Sets April Release Date for Four More Shots Please! Season 2
#Latest Stories
  1. 'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness
  2. Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Final Black Widow Trailer Finds Scarlett Johansson Back ‘Where It All Started’
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Free-to-Play Warzone Battle Royale Mode Leaked
  5. Organic Molecules Hint at Presence of Ancient Life on Mars
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Surfaces in Alleged FCC Listing With 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  7. Redmi Announces Major Breakthrough in Making In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Work With LCD Screens
  8. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  9. Apple Working on New Watch Feature That Detects Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
  10. Apple Sells Fewer Than 500,000 Phones in China in February Amid Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.