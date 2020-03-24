Technology News
Coronavirus: Uber India Suspends Cab Services in Several Cities

Uber has suspended its Uber Pool and Uber Intercity services across the country.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 24 March 2020 14:25 IST
Coronavirus: Uber India Suspends Cab Services in Several Cities

Uber suspended its services to comply with government orders

Highlights
  • Uber said it was suspending taxi services in many cities in India
  • Cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh
  • Uber also suspended its Uber Pool and Uber Intercity services

Uber on Monday said it was suspending taxi services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru apart from several other cities in the country due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Uber took the decision to comply with orders from several state and union territory administrations to completely shutdown cities spread across the country.

Uber announced that its services will not be available in the following cities until further notice in the following cities: Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bangalore, Mysore, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Hyderabad, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Asansol, Durgapur, and Siliguri.

Additionally, Uber has suspended its Uber Pool and Uber Intercity services across the country.

Earlier, Uber and Ola suspended their service in Delhi till March 31 due to the lockdown announced by the Delhi government. Ola and Uber also suspended their shared ride services in the country amidst the coronavirus outbreak to comply with the calls for social distancing. Ola announced coverage of Rs. 30,000 for its driver-partners and their spouses if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. It would include a daily compensation of Rs. 1,000 for a maximum of 21 days.

Apart from Delhi government, lockdowns have been announced by many state governments including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan among others.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 482 as on March 24, 10am according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 9 death have been reported.

Coronavirus: Uber India Suspends Cab Services in Several Cities
