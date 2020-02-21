Technology News
  • Amid Coronavirus, SAP Shuts India Offices After 2 Employees Hit by H1N1

Amid Coronavirus, SAP Shuts India Offices After 2 Employees Hit by H1N1

SAP India's offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai were temporarily closed and all the workers have been asked to work from home till the office premises are sanitised.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 21 February 2020 10:43 IST


"The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority," said SAP

Highlights
  • SAP India on Thursday shut all its offices in the country
  • The offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai were closed
  • The office premises are being sanitised

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, business software solutions major SAP India on Thursday shut all its offices in the country for sanitisation after two of its employees were tested positive for Swine Flu (H1N1).



"Two SAP India employees based in Bangalore (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus. Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway," the company said in a statement shared with IANS.

The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP India Offices across Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitization, and all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice," the company elaborated.

Symptoms of swine flu, caused by the H1N1 virus, are like those of any seasonal flu and include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, body aches chills, and fatigue.

Comments


