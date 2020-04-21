Technology News
loading

Rift Opens Over European Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps

Tech experts are rushing to develop digital ways to fight COVID-19, which has infected 2.4 million people worldwide and been linked to 165,000 deaths.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 April 2020 19:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Rift Opens Over European Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps

Automating the assessment of who's at risk and contacting doctors is seen as a way to speed up procedures

Highlights
  • Tech experts are rushing to develop digital methods to fight COVID-19
  • Scientists have urged governments to not abuse technology
  • COVID-19 has infected 2.4 million people worldwide

A rift has opened up over the design of smartphone apps to trace people in Europe at risk of coronavirus infection, potentially hindering efforts to curb the pandemic and ease crippling travel restrictions.

Scientists and researchers from more than 25 countries published an open letter on Monday urging governments not to abuse such technology to spy on their people and warning of risks in an approach championed by Germany.

"We are concerned that some 'solutions' to the crisis may, via mission creep, result in systems which would allow unprecedented surveillance of society at large," said the letter that gathered more than 300 signatures.

Tech experts are rushing to develop digital methods to fight COVID-19, a flu-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected 2.4 million people worldwide and been linked to 165,000 deaths.

Automating the assessment of who is at risk and telling them to see a doctor, get tested or self-isolate, is seen by advocates as a way to speed up a task that typically entails phone calls and house calls.

Contact tracing apps are already in use in Asia, but copying their approach by using location data to would violate Europe's privacy laws. Instead, Bluetooth chatter between devices is seen as a better way to measure person-to-person contacts.

The apps should be voluntary, and would need to be downloaded by at least 60 percent of the population to achieve the so-called "digital herd immunity" needed to suppress COVID-19, say researchers from Oxford University's Big Data Institute.

Yet controversy over the best way forward could delay the rollout of apps to help governments, once they have brought the pandemic under control, to contain any new outbreaks.

Mission creep
The rift has opened up over a German-led initiative, called Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing PEPP-PT, which has been criticised for being too centralised and thus prone to governmental mission creep.

Its critics back a decentralised contact tracing protocol called DP-3T, pioneered by Swiss researchers, that is aligned with a technology alliance between Apple and Alphabet's Google.

The details are highly technical, but revolve around whether sensitive data would be kept safely on devices or stored on a central server in a way that might allow a bad actor to reconstruct a person's "social graph" - a record of where and when they meet other people.

"Solutions which allow reconstructing invasive information about the population should be rejected without further discussion," the scientists said in their letter.

Among the signatories was Michael Backes, head of Germany's CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security, which pulled out of PEPP-PT at the weekend. Swiss researchers have also publicly dissociated themselves from PEPP-PT, citing concerns over centralisation and privacy.

Critics have also questioned PEPP-PT's assertion that seven European countries - Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Malta, Spain and Switzerland - had come on board. Spain and Switzerland now back rival DP-3T, government and research sources said.

PEPP-PT said it was committed to guaranteeing the privacy of users and data protection at all times.

PEPP-PT also asserted its commitment to privacy in a 25-page document it released at the end of last week on GitHub, a software developers platform.

"If the system would leak information about personal behaviour, identities, or even reveal who has been infected with Sars-CoV-19, users would quite rightfully refuse to adopt the system," the document stated.

Germany plans to release a contact tracing app within weeks based on the PEPP-PT platform, government sources said last week. The head of France's INRIA digital research institute has also backed the initiative.

The PEPP-PT platform is designed to support national apps that could "talk" to each other across borders - a goal that could become harder to achieve if other European countries back a different standard.

"The debate is turning away the focus from what really matters: to build an app that traces the virus, not the human, and to do this as fast as possible," said Julian Teicke, CEO of Berlin insurance tech firm WeFox who is involved in a German-based coronavirus app tracing project called Healthy Together.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Apps, Location Tracking, Data Privacy
Microsoft Adds Coronavirus Information Links to Windows 10 Search
Redmi K30i With 5G Support, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in April
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Rift Opens Over European Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  3. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
  5. Redmi K30i Said to Debut Later This Month With 5G Support in Tow
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  7. MIUI 12 to Come With Dark Mode 2.0, Smart Wallpaper Dimming
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  9. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Bat for Smartphone Contact Tracing to Fight COVID-19, but Say Privacy Remains a Concern
  2. Apple Expands Services Business to Markets in Africa and Beyond
  3. Conspiracy Theorists Burn 5G Towers Claiming Link to Virus
  4. Rift Opens Over European Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps
  5. Uber Expands Delivery Options for Retail, Personal Items
  6. Government Debunks Reports Suggesting ‘Namaste’ Video Conferencing Tool as Its Answer to Zoom
  7. MIUI 12 Teased to Debut With Dark Mode 2.0, Smart Wallpaper Dimming Ahead of April 27 Launch
  8. WhatsApp Launches New ‘Together at Home’ Sticker Pack for Coronavirus Lockdown Chats
  9. Oppo Find X2 Neo with 5G Support, Snapdragon 765G SoC Spotted on Dutch Retail Website, Price Tipped
  10. Health Ministry Teams Up With Twitter to Respond to Queries Around COVID-19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com