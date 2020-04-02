Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID 19 Symptoms, App Study Finds

Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds

These results were much stronger in predicting a positive COVID-19 diagnosis than self-reported fever, researchers said.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 April 2020 11:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds

The app has been developed by researchers at King's College London and ZOE

Highlights
  • 60 percent of patients reported losing their sense of smell, taste
  • The app-based study is a way to find out the COVID-19 hotspots
  • Researchers say the app could help slow the outbreak

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by scientists in Britain and the United States to help monitor the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 60 percent of patients who were subsequently confirmed as positive for COVID-19 had reported losing their sense of smell and taste, data analysed by the researchers showed.

That compared with 18 percent of those who tested negative.

These results, which were posted online but not peer-reviewed, were much stronger in predicting a positive COVID-19 diagnosis than self-reported fever, researchers at King's College London said.

The app, which the researchers say could help slow the outbreak and identify more swiftly those at risk of contracting COVID-19, can be downloaded via the URL covid.joinzoe.com.

If enough people participate in sharing their symptoms, the scientists said, the app could also provide healthcare systems with critically valuable information.

"This app-based study is a way to find out where the COVID-19 hot spots are, new symptoms to look out for, and might be used as a planning tool to target quarantines, send ventilators and provide real-time data to plan for future outbreaks," said Andrew Chan, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in the United States who is co-leading the study.

Of 1.5 million app users between March 24 and March 29, 26 percent reported one or more symptoms through the app. Of these, 1,702 also reported having been tested for COVID-19, with 579 positive results and 1,123 negative results.

Mathematical model
Using all the data collected, the research team developed a mathematical model to identify which combination of symptoms - ranging from loss of smell and taste, to fever, persistent cough, fatigue, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and loss of appetite -was most accurate in predicting COVID-19 infection.

"When combined with other symptoms, people with loss of smell and taste appear to be three times more likely to have contracted COVID-19 according to our data, and should therefore self-isolate for seven days to reduce the spread of the disease," said Tim Spector, a King's professor who led the study.

Trish Greenhalgh, a professor of primary care health sciences at Britain's Oxford University and who is not involved in the study, said it was the first to demonstrate scientifically and in a large population sample that loss of smell is a characteristic feature of COVID-19.

Spector's team applied their findings to the more than 400,000 people reporting symptoms via the app who had not yet had a COVID-19 test, and found that almost 13 percent of them are likely to be infected.

This would suggest that some 50,000 people in Britain may have as yet unconfirmed COVID-19 infections, Spector said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19, Coronavirus
New Scientific Breakthrough Aims to Turn Wi-Fi Signals Into Usable Power

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  2. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  3. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  4. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  5. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Officially Launch on April 8
  6. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  7. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  8. Apple Hikes Prices of iPhone Models in India Due to GST Rate Impact
  9. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Are Now Costlier in India After GST Rate Hike
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch
  2. Zoom App Could Let Attackers Access Windows Passwords, Take Over Your Mac: Reports
  3. YouTube Working on TikTok Competitor Called Shorts: Report
  4. Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds
  5. New Scientific Breakthrough Aims to Turn Wi-Fi Signals Into Usable Power
  6. J.K. Rowling Offers Free Harry Potter Books, Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tips Ultramarine Blue Colour Option Ahead of Launch
  8. Coronavirus Pushes Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook
  9. T-Mobile Closes Merger With Sprint, John Legere Hands Off CEO Role to Mike Sievert
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10s Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com