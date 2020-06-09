Technology News
Coronavirus: Google Maps to Alert Users About COVID-19-Related Travel Restrictions

Google Maps' transit alerts would be rolled out in Argentina, France, India, Netherlands, the US and UK, among other countries.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2020 10:13 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The alerts would be rolled out in several countries, Google said

Highlights
  • Maps will allow to check how crowded a palce might be at a certain time
  • The new features would also include details on COVID-19 checkpoints
  • It would also include restrictions on borders

Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday.

The update would allow users to check how crowded a train station might be at a particular time, or if buses on a certain route are running on a limited schedule, Google said.

The transit alerts would be rolled out in Argentina, France, India, Netherlands, the United States, and United Kingdom among other countries, the company said in a blog post.

The new features would also include details on COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions on crossing national borders, starting with Canada, Mexico and the United States.

In recent months, the company has analysed location data from billions of Google users' phones in 131 countries to examine mobility under lockdowns and help health authorities assess if people were abiding with social-distancing and other orders issued to rein in the virus.

Google has invested billions of dollars from its search ads business to digitally map the world, drawing 1 billion users on average every month to its free navigation app.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
