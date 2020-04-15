Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Now Locate Delhi Government's Food Distribution Centres and Night Shelters on Google Maps

Now Locate Delhi Government's Food Distribution Centres and Night Shelters on Google Maps

"We're committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown,” Delhi CM said about the partnership with Google

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 April 2020 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Now Locate Delhi Government's Food Distribution Centres and Night Shelters on Google Maps

The Delhi government's food distribution centres and night shelters for the needy are on Google Maps

Highlights
  • Delhi Chief Minister tweeted the collaboration on Tuesday
  • The city government had announced relief measures
  • It had initially opened all 223 night shelters

The Delhi government's over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters for the needy affected by the nationwide lockdown can now be located on Google Maps and Map My India.

Welcoming the collaboration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted, “As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown.”

The city government had announced relief measures for the people whose livelihood means were affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It had initially opened all 223 night shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for providing food and shelter to the affected people in the city.

Later, the government started over 1,500 free food distribution centres along with temporary shelters for migrant workers who were trying to leave the city for their native states.

“The AAP-led Delhi government, with the support of a team of volunteers and researchers, mapped all such relief shelters. The government has partnered with Google to display the locations of 1,047 food and night shelters initially on Google Maps, with more being added every day,” the government said in a statement. Anyone can now easily search for their nearest Delhi government food centre on Google Maps application by typing in ''food shelters near me'' in the search box, it said.

“Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need. Please spread the word and help this message reach them,” Google India said in a statement on Twitter.

The government has also partnered with Map My India and these locations are available on Map My India''s COVID 19 guide at ''maps.mapmyindia.com/corona'' and Move application, the statement added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Cisco Offers Big Payment Deferrals Until 2021 as Companies Seek Remote-Work Tools
OnePlus 8 Launch Price Leaked: Retailer Listing Confirms Models, Colours Hours Before Launch

Related Stories

Now Locate Delhi Government's Food Distribution Centres and Night Shelters on Google Maps
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  6. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  9. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  10. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Launching Tomorrow: What We Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple-Google Alliance Welcomed by European Coronavirus App Platform
  2. Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
  3. Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
  4. MIUI 12 User Interface Leaked Via Beta Version of Mi Settings App: Report
  5. Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration
  7. Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+ With 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Zomato Starts Showing Body Temperature of Its Delivery Executives Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. Google Developing Its Own Mobile Chip for 2021 Pixel Phones: Report
  10. TikTok Flaw Allows Hackers to Put Fake Videos on Your Account: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com