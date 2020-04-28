Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID 19 Patients

Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients

Anybody in France can now ring "AlloCovid" developed by French research institute INRIA, the University of Paris and French railway company SNCF.

By Retuers | Updated: 28 April 2020 18:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients

Depending on their symptoms and pre-existing conditions, they are directed to the right professionals

Highlights
  • Anybody in France can ring the "AlloCovid" service
  • The system can handle 1,000 calls at a time
  • "AlloCovid" is separate from the "StopCovid" contact-tracing app

French researchers on Monday launched a voice assistant that can help callers suffering from potential coronavirus symptoms and direct them towards emergency services or their doctors using artificial intelligence.

Anybody in France can now ring the "AlloCovid" service developed by French research institute INRIA, the University of Paris and French railway company SNCF, the group said.

On the line, a female voice greets callers with "Bonjour, I'm your virtual AlloCovid assistant ... Are you ready to start the questionnaire?"

Callers are asked for their postcode but not their name. Depending on their symptoms and pre-existing conditions, they are directed to the right professionals.

Developers hope the voice assistant, which is more easily accessible to old people who prefer telephones than mobile apps or filling forms, will help authorities detect new infection clusters after France exits lockdown on May 11.

The system can handle 1,000 calls at a time. Callers' information is sent anonymously to health authorities and kept for seven days before being destroyed.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time artificial intelligence is being used to serve public health," professor Xavier Jouven, who leads the project, told Le Monde newspaper.

The "AlloCovid" number is separate from the "StopCovid" mobile contact-tracing app the government wants to launch.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Aritificial Intelligence, AI
RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Said to Launch in India Soon
Twitter Shuts Down its SMS Service Over Security Concerns, Millions Reportedly Impacted
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  2. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  3. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  6. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  7. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  9. WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use It
  10. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Joins Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea to Offer Benefits for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  2. Oracle Wins Cloud Computing Deal With Zoom as Video Calls Surge
  3. Microsoft Teams Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Compromise Accounts Using Links, GIFs
  4. Microsoft's Remote Work Revenue Could Help Cushion Coronavirus Impacts, Analysts Say
  5. iPhone SE (2020), China Discounts to Cushion Apple From Coronavirus Blow to Demand
  6. Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch
  7. Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software
  8. Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients
  9. Amazon Extends Closure of French Warehouses to May 5
  10. Michelle Obama Book Tour Documentary Hits Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com