Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Coronavirus: Chinese Citizens Turn to Virus Tracker Apps to Avoid Infected Neighbourhoods

Coronavirus: Chinese Citizens Turn to Virus Tracker Apps to Avoid Infected Neighbourhoods

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Shenzhen have climbed rapidly to 245 as of Monday, making it the worst affected major city.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 18:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Chinese Citizens Turn to Virus Tracker Apps to Avoid Infected Neighbourhoods

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Shenzhen have climbed rapidly to 245 as of Monday

Highlights
  • Chinese citizens are using mapping programmes and travel trackers
  • Confirmed cases in Shenzhen have climbed rapidly to 245
  • Volunteers help the team to keep the map up to date

Chinese citizens are using mapping programmes and travel trackers in a bid to avoid neighbourhoods with infections of the coronavirus and to better prepare for the dangers they face.

Both data mapping company QuantUrban and a third-party WeChat mini-program developer have created platforms that take official information on the neighbourhoods where confirmed cases live and map it geographically so that users can gauge how close they are to infection sites.

While the WeChat program, called "YiKuang" - or "Epidemic Situation", covers the southern cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou, QuantUrban's browser-based maps also cover nine other cities in the province.

"Shenzhen might have a major outbreak in the next few days, and government data comes out slowly," said April, a Shenzhen-based manager who declined to give her full name.

"Seeing the map is a psychological comfort. You can't guarantee there won't be fresh cases, but you can avoid an area that's already hit," she said.

Confirmed cases in Shenzhen have climbed rapidly to 245 as of Monday, making the southern tech capital the worst-affected of China's main cities - Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. It has a large population of migrant workers from the heavily affected central provinces.

"We wanted to annotate the information on the map so that the public could better see how epidemic sites are distributed more intuitively, and also remind everyone to make adequate protection," said Yuan Xiaohui, QuantUrban's co-founder and CEO.

Volunteers also help the team to keep the map up to date as the government releases data daily, she said.

Yikuang also relies on volunteers to keep up to date and originally denoted neighborhoods with confirmed cases with a skull and crossbones logo. It has since changed to less alarming exclamation points after users on social media platform Weibo complained they would cause panic.

"If I know that there are sick people nearby, I can take steps to be extra cautious," a finance student named Steven told Reuters. "I live between Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and these maps are really great there."

QuantUrban is also covering nine other cities in Guangdong province, Yuan said.

State-owned media CCTV and the People's Daily have also given their endorsement to separate programs that help users track whether a bus, train or aeroplane they have travelled on was also used by a confirmed infected patient.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: QuantUrban, WeChat
Google Pay Performance in India a Guide to Revamp Payments Globally: Pichai
Microsoft Teams Hit by Outage Because Microsoft Forgot to Renew Critical Security Certificate
Coronavirus: Chinese Citizens Turn to Virus Tracker Apps to Avoid Infected Neighbourhoods
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  4. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  5. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  6. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Photos Bug Resulted in Video Archives Being Shared With Strangers
  8. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  9. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  10. Google Pay Issue Removes Bank Accounts for Some Users, Now Fixed
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Live Images Tip Hole-Punch Design, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumoured to Debut With 'Fine-Tuned' 120Hz Display
  3. Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production
  4. Mi Super Sale 2020: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
  5. Flipkart Apple Days 2020 Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
  6. Paytm Rolls Out All-in-One Payment Gateway, Android-Based POS for Small and Medium Enterprises
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Microsoft Teams Hit by Outage Because Microsoft Forgot to Renew Critical Security Certificate
  9. Coronavirus: Chinese Citizens Turn to Virus Tracker Apps to Avoid Infected Neighbourhoods
  10. Google Pay Performance in India a Guide to Revamp Payments Globally: Pichai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.