
Coronavirus: CamScanner Provides Free Premium Subscription to Students, Teachers

With the premium subscription, the users will be benefited with the features like OCR

By IANS | Updated: 24 March 2020 21:03 IST
Coronavirus: CamScanner Provides Free Premium Subscription to Students, Teachers

Students will be able to edit each page of imported PDFs and make annotations

Highlights
  • Students and teachers would be able to avail all premium services for fre
  • It will help students with digitising lecture notes
  • CamScanner has over 1 million users in the Indian market

In order to help students as well as teachers in these difficult times, document management solution provider CamScanner on Tuesday announced that it will provide free access of its premium subscription to educator and students till June 30.

The students and teachers would be able to avail all the premium services of the app like HD scan file without watermark.

"With this offer, we would like to help our education users who are working to ensure both safety and learning continuity in their communities by facilitating tools for distance learning," Miller, Marketing Director, CamScanner said In a statement.

With the function of digitising lecture notes, the students will be able to edit each page of imported PDFs and make annotations.

With the premium subscription, the users will be benefitted with the features like OCR (Optical Character Recognition) translation into 60 plus languages, file arrangement, electronic signature, Excel Recognition, Taking a photo of a paper form and convert the photo to Excel version, Book Scan and more.

CamScanner has over 1 million users in the Indian market and is widely used in education industry in India.

Comments

Camscanner, Coronavirus, Subscribe, Premium
Coronavirus: CamScanner Provides Free Premium Subscription to Students, Teachers
