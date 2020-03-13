Technology News
Apple News App Gets Special Coronavirus Coverage Sections

Apple News app is not available in India, unfortunately.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 13 March 2020 17:36 IST
Apple News App Gets Special Coronavirus Coverage Sections

Apple News app now has a dedicated coronavirus section

Highlights
  • Special coronavirus section can be view on Apple News app
  • Apple users in India can't check the coverage due to its unavailability
  • Coronavirus news can still pop on News app widget for Indian users

Apple News app by Apple that's is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac machines now has a dedicated section on coronavirus, which was recently declared a controllable pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The latest update from Apple is another example of how tech companies are stepping up awareness about the virus that has killed thousands across the world. Users in India, however, cannot browse through this feature since the News app is not available in the country. But the News widget that is available to users on iPhone and iPad, can feature stories on coronavirus based on the users' preferences.

The news by Apple was also shared on the Apple News Twitter handle on earlier this week. "The most important information on the coronavirus, all in one place. Get our special #COVID19 coverage," the tweet noted. For those who have access to the News app on their Apple devices, users can directly find the special coverage on coronavirus at the top. It is highlighted by:

"Special Coverage: The most important information on COVID-19, all in one place."

AppleNews Apple main Apple News

Apple News app now has a dedicated section on coronavirus

Since the app is not available in India, we couldn't verify the type of content Apple's New app is featuring on coronavirus. An online report, although pointed out that by tapping on the special coverage section, users who have the access can read articles on how deal with coronavirus, travel advisories and along with daily coronavirus-related news.

In the meantime, several tech events including the Microsoft Build Developer Conference, the Google I/O, and Facebook's F8 event were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Tech giants are also taking heavy precautions to prevent the disease from spreading. For instance, Twitter has made it mandatory for its employees to work from home, a day after WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a "controllable pandemic." Previously, Amazon had told its employees to stop non-essential travel, within the United States and beyond.

As of Friday, a total of 28 coronavirus cases were recorded in India. The country reported its first death to COVID-19 on March 12.

