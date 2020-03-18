ACK Media, a leading educational and entertainment conglomerate and the publisher of the famous Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) and Tinkle comics is offering a free of cost one month subscription to everyone. This move comes as the government has ordered the closure of colleges, schools, and gyms in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The subscription will provide free access to the entire catalogue of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle titles to children who are forced to stay indoors due to the coronavirus shutdown via the ACK and Tinkle apps. The promotion is available until March 31.

The free subscription will give kids and even adults a free access to their favourite titles as they are forced to stay home due to the closure of all schools and organisations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Some popular Amar Chitra Katha titles are Chanakya, Ashoka, Akbar, Jawaharlal Nehri, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. ACK Media is also offering a free subscription to the Tinkle comics for kids to spend time at home during the coronavirus-led social distancing.

ACK Media announced the free subscription in a post on Facebook, saying, "Cooped up in the house with nothing to do? Let us help out. We're giving everyone free access to both our Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comic apps for an entire month! Get a free one month subscription to our entire catalogue till March 31st, 2020! That's over 100 Tinkle Magazines and over 350 Amar Chitra Katha books for you and your family to read on your tabs and phones! Create an account at the following links, download our apps and start reading now. Most importantly, stay safe!"

To get access to the free subscription, users just need to go to the Amar Chitra Katha subscription page (http://bit.ly/ACK1Month). Users then just need to fill in their Name, Email ID, set up a password, agree to the terms and privacy policy and then click 'Enter.'

For subscribing to Tinkle comics, users need go to the Tinkle subscription page (http://bit.ly/Tinkle1Month) and follow the same steps as on Amar Chitra Katha subscription page in order to gain their free access. ACK Media acquired the Tinkle brand in 2007.

It is important to note that giving your phone number is an optional choice and the subscription will work even without entering a phone number.



The move to make all the ACK titles free came from ACK Media president, Preeti Vyas. A Free Press Journal report quotes Vyas as saying that in one day, the ACK app witness massive downloads. She said that the number is almost 10 fold to the monthly downloads of the application monthly.

"Coronavirus scare had brought all this to a standstill. Since the Covid-19 outbreak we are getting score of messages on social networking sites and we just didn't want to join bandwagon. We instead chose to do something that would bring smiles on the faces of kids and parents stuck at home. All we could gift them was our content," Vyas was quoted by the Free Press Journal as saying.