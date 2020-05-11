Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Coronavirus: Ahmedabad to Go Digital to Prevent Physical Contact Through Currency

Coronavirus: Ahmedabad to Go Digital to Prevent Physical Contact Through Currency

Ahmedabad, one of the worst affected cities, has made it mandatory to accept digital payments through UPI.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 May 2020 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Ahmedabad to Go Digital to Prevent Physical Contact Through Currency

Delivery persons will have to use hand gloves, sanitation cap, and sanitiser and follow social distancing

Highlights
  • Ahmedabad is making digital payments a must for home delivery services
  • All digital payments will be made through UPI
  • Ahmedabad had last recorded 5,818 COVID-19 positive cases

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Ahmedabad, the second-worst coronavirus affected city in India, has decided to go completely digital to prevent the spread of the pandemic through currency notes.

As part of the preparatory strategy post-lockdown period, all retail and home delivery agencies have been contacted and asked to get 100 per cent screening of their delivery staff, according to an order.

As an abundant caution to prevent the spread of coronavirus through currency notes, it has been made mandatory to accept digital payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms, according to the order issued on Monday by Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

From May 15, all home deliveries will have to be paid digitally and no cash on delivery will be accepted, the order stated. Gupta is also in-charge of coronavirus-related work in Ahmedabad.

The COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat jumped to 5,818 after 278 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday alone. About the worst-affected city, Mumbai, as many as 875 people were tested coronavirus positive on Sunday, taking the total number of such patients in the financial capital to 13,564.

As per the order, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will form 100 teams, who will help 17,000 retail shops of vegetables, fruits, milk and groceries etc to get online payment app installed on their mobile phones.

Besides, they will also provide technical support and popularise payment through UPI system.
This would prevent infection transmission through currency notes as some medical reports suggested that the new coronavirus survives on paper for many days.

With regard to home delivery, the order said that a health card will be issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation valid for seven days to delivery persons and all such staff will have to compulsorily download Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles.

Besides, delivery persons will have to use hand gloves, sanitation cap, and sanitiser and follow social distancing norms, it said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID 19, Ahmedabad, UPI, Unified Payment Interface (UPI)
Aarogya Setu App Data Only Shared With Government Officials Working on COVID-19: NITI Aayog CEO
Samsung Galaxy A20s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Ahmedabad to Go Digital to Prevent Physical Contact Through Currency
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  4. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  6. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  8. 20 Hidden WhatsApp iPhone Tricks That Everyone Can Master
  9. Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching on May 11: What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Washington in Talks With Chipmakers About Building US Factories
  2. WhatsApp Web to Get Facebook Messenger Rooms Shortcut, Says Report
  3. TRAI Advises Consumers to Check Applicable Charges While Joining Online Conference Platforms
  4. Coronavirus: Ahmedabad to Go Digital to Prevent Physical Contact Through Currency
  5. Microsoft Starts Protecting Office 365 Users Against ‘Reply-All’ Email Storms
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  7. Aarogya Setu App Data Only Shared With Government Officials Working on COVID-19: NITI Aayog CEO
  8. Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked by Rs. 100, Now Costs Rs. 1,099 per Month
  9. iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Tipped to Offer 120Hz ProMotion Display, Better Battery and Camera Features
  10. Vivo G1 5G With Exynos 980 SoC and 8GB RAM Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com