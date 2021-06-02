Technology News
loading

Coinbase to Allow Users to Use Card via Apple, Google Wallets

Coinbase will automatically convert all cryptocurrency to US Dollars and transfer the funds to a customer's Coinbase Card.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2021 09:43 IST
Coinbase to Allow Users to Use Card via Apple, Google Wallets

Photo Credit: Coinbase

The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to buy everyday goods with digital currencies

Highlights
  • Users can earn crypto rewards on their shopping when a Coinbase Card
  • PayPal plans to let user to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallet
  • PayPal US account holders will be able to buy and hold cryptocurrencies

Coinbase launched a tie-up with Apple and Alphabet's Google on Tuesday that will allow users to add cards from their accounts to the payment apps run by the two tech giants.

The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to buy everyday goods with digital currencies, the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post.

The company said it will automatically convert all cryptocurrency to US Dollars and transfer the funds to a customer's Coinbase Card for use in purchases and ATM withdrawals.

It also said users can earn crypto rewards on their shopping when a Coinbase Card is used with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Coinbase's move comes after PayPal said it would allow US consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay millions of its online merchants globally, significantly boosting use of digital assets in everyday commerce.

It was also reported last week that PayPal is planning to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets. The San Jose, California-based company at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform. Speaking at CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 conference, PayPal's blockchain, crypto, and digital currencies business unit head Fernandez da Ponte said, “They want to bring their crypto to us so they can use it in commerce, and we want them to be able to take the crypto they acquired with us and take it to the destination of their choice.

Last year, PayPal said that US account holders will be able to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in their PayPal wallets. PayPal planned to expand the service to its peer-to-peer payment app Venmo and some other countries in the first half of 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coinbase, Apple, Google, Alphabet, Apple Pay, Google Pay
OnePlus May Be Working on Introducing Its Cryptocurrency Wallet, Survey Suggests

Related Stories

Coinbase to Allow Users to Use Card via Apple, Google Wallets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  4. Tata Sky Binge App Now Available to Offer a Variety of OTT Content
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  7. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices: All You Need to Know
  2. Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger
  3. Scientists in Israel Have Found a Way to Extend Life Expectancy by 23 Percent
  4. Google Claims New IT Rules Not Applicable to Its Search Engine, Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand
  5. Tata Sky Binge OTT Content Service Now Available on Mobile Devices Through Dedicated App
  6. Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook
  7. iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 14.6 Update
  8. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Should Be Targeted by Draft Rules, EU Lawmakers Says
  9. Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL
  10. Amazon’s High Worker Injury Rate Blasted by US Labour Union Coalition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com