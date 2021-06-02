Coinbase to Allow Users to Use Card via Apple, Google Wallets

Coinbase launched a tie-up with Apple and Alphabet's Google on Tuesday that will allow users to add cards from their accounts to the payment apps run by the two tech giants.

The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to buy everyday goods with digital currencies, the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post.

The company said it will automatically convert all cryptocurrency to US Dollars and transfer the funds to a customer's Coinbase Card for use in purchases and ATM withdrawals.

It also said users can earn crypto rewards on their shopping when a Coinbase Card is used with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Coinbase's move comes after PayPal said it would allow US consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay millions of its online merchants globally, significantly boosting use of digital assets in everyday commerce.

It was also reported last week that PayPal is planning to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets. The San Jose, California-based company at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform. Speaking at CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 conference, PayPal's blockchain, crypto, and digital currencies business unit head Fernandez da Ponte said, “They want to bring their crypto to us so they can use it in commerce, and we want them to be able to take the crypto they acquired with us and take it to the destination of their choice.

Last year, PayPal said that US account holders will be able to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in their PayPal wallets. PayPal planned to expand the service to its peer-to-peer payment app Venmo and some other countries in the first half of 2021.

