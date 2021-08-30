Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Clubhouse Launches Spatial Audio Feature to Help Chats Feel Life Like

Clubhouse Launches Spatial Audio Feature to Help Chats Feel Life-Like

Clubhouse’s new surround sound-like feature will help it lean into performances and entertainment rooms that have proliferated on the app.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 August 2021 09:58 IST
Clubhouse Launches Spatial Audio Feature to Help Chats Feel Life-Like

Photo Credit: Clubhouse

Clubhouse's technology will detect the main speaker and place that person's voice in the front

Highlights
  • Clubhouse started as an invite-only app
  • The app was recently opened to all users
  • Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then Android users

Clubhouse, an audio-only chat app, said on Sunday it will launch a spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they're coming from different directions, helping conversations and virtual performances feel more life-like.

The app, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, jumpstarted the social audio trend last year and became known for chatrooms of thousands that included chief executives and celebrities. However, it faces increasing competition from larger tech giants like Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify, which have all introduced their own social audio chat features.

The new surround-sound-like feature will help Clubhouse lean into performances and entertainment rooms that have proliferated on the app.

Depending on how many speakers are in a Clubhouse room and a variety of other factors, the app's technology will assign users a spatial positioning, so that the listener will hear the voices surround them in their headphones, said Justin Uberti, Clubhouse's head of streaming technology.

In comedy rooms for instance, Clubhouse's technology will detect the main speaker and place that person's voice in the "front," while the laughter of other people could sound as if they're coming from a listener's left and right sides, he said.

"I could hear people laughing and the room erupts around me," Uberti said. "You can imagine in music ... there's a lot of potential."

The spatial technology also makes it easier to detect when different users are speaking, whereas people previously might have to pay attention to the speakers' cadence and vocal timbre, he added.

Clubhouse, which started as an invite-only app and recently was opened to all users, said more than 700,000 rooms are now created each day, up from 300,000 in May.

Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then Android users soon after, Clubhouse said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clubhouse, Spatial Audio
Cryptocurrency Investments: Is Buying Bitcoin Investing or Speculating?

Related Stories

Clubhouse Launches Spatial Audio Feature to Help Chats Feel Life-Like
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  3. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  5. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
  6. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today
  8. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  9. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  10. Google Pay Said to Offer Fixed Deposit Facility in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Tipped for September 8; Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Exynos 2100 SoC
  2. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
  3. Realme to Launch First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 in India Soon, Realme 8s Expected
  4. Baidu Says Its Robocar Has Achieved L5 Autonomy, Won’t Need a Human to Operate
  5. Twitter User Asks if Elon Musk Is an Alien: See His Hilarious Reply
  6. OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
  8. Vivo X70 Series Launch Date Set for September 9: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  9. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Signals Competition Concerns Over Nvidia-Arm Deal: Report
  10. Microsoft Exposed Cloud Database: Researchers, Cybersecurity Agency Urge Users to Change Digital Access Keys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com