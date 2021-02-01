Technology News
loading

Clubhouse, the Invite-Only Social Media App, Booms in Japan

Clubhouse reached a valuation of $1 billion in the round announced January 24, according to media reports.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 February 2021 11:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Clubhouse, the Invite-Only Social Media App, Booms in Japan

Clubhouse reached a valuation of $1 billion

Highlights
  • Clubhouse reached a valuation of $1 billion
  • Clubhouse built a following among venture capitalists, startup founders
  • The app is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz

Private social audio app Clubhouse is growing rapidly in Japan and now ranks first among free apps on Apple's App Store in a test of its international viability following its latest funding round.

The San Francisco-based app, which users must be invited to join, reached a valuation of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,297 crores) in the round announced January 24, a source familiar with the matter said confirming media reports.

Clubhouse built a following among venture capitalists and startup founders gossiping in its audio-only chatrooms following its launch last March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world.

In Japan, it hit a tipping point over the last week with a swelling user base of investors, tech industry workers and media.

Opportunities for spontaneous social interaction have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Clubhouse providing an alternative forum to Twitter, one of the most successful social networks in Japan.

"The power of social media is erupting in every direction," Shintaro Yamada, CEO of flea market app Mercari wrote in a Twitter post in reference to recent trends including Clubhouse.

Fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is among public figures shifting activity to the app to talk about the money giveaways that helped make him Japan's most followed Twitter account with more than 10 million followers.

Clubhouse, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is attracting celebrities including Atsushi Tamura, a tech-savvy comedian who invested in recently listed startup Base Inc.

Japan's entertainment industry is fragmenting as alternative platforms like YouTube weaken the grip that talent agencies and broadcasters held over the lives of performers.

It remains to be seen whether Clubhouse will bed in as expansion erodes the sense of exclusivity felt by its members and social options expand as the pandemic-hit economy reopens.

The growth of Clubhouse has led to handwringing on the app over why the country's tech sector has not been able to produce its own equivalent.

Japan has been slow to ride a global boom in audio content, with players like Asahi newspaper belatedly launching their own podcasts.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clubhouse, COVID, Base
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra Concept Render Tips Galaxy S21 Ultra-Like Rear Cameras, S Pen Support

Related Stories

Clubhouse, the Invite-Only Social Media App, Booms in Japan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Budget 2021: Tax Holiday for Startups Extended by 1 Year Till March 31, 2022
  2. Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier in India as Exemptions Revoked
  3. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  4. Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Programme for 6 New Phones Announced in India
  5. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Asus Is Looking for Gamers in India for E-Sports Training Programme
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. These MIUI 12 Features Will Make Your Smartphone Interface Look Cleaner
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India Launch Soon as Official Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on BIS Site
  2. Twitter ‘Withholds’ Multiple Accounts Linked to Farmers' Protest
  3. WhatsApp Asked by Supreme Court to Reply on Petition for Non-Sharing of UPI Data With Facebook, Third Parties
  4. Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier as Exemptions Revoked, Analysts Say It's a 'Short-Term' Issue
  5. Steam Game Festival February Edition to Have Over 500 Playable Game Demos
  6. Realme 6, Realme C12, Others Smartphones Join Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Programme
  7. Xiaomi Mid-Range Phone Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display and Snapdragon 775G SoC Tipped
  8. Asus ROG Phone 5 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Platforms
  9. Budget 2021: Tax Holiday for Startups Extended by 1 Year Till March 31, 2022
  10. Redmi Phones Coming This Year to Include 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor, Hints General Manager Lu Weibing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com