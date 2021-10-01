Technology News
  Clubhouse Rolls Out Features to Record and Replay Conversations, Share Short Clips on Social Media

Clubhouse Rolls Out Features to Record and Replay Conversations, Share Short Clips on Social Media

Clubhouse has also introduced a feature that will let you download 30-second clips and share them on social media.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:54 IST
Clubhouse Rolls Out Features to Record and Replay Conversations, Share Short Clips on Social Media

The new features will aim to help content creators on Clubhouse expand their audience

Highlights
  • Facebook and Twitter have also introduced competing social audio features
  • Universal Search will allow users to search for people, clubs, live rooms
  • The ability to share short clips rolled out on Thursday

Social audio chat app Clubhouse is launching the ability to record and replay conversations and also download 30-second clips to share on social media or other sites, it said on Thursday. The app will also roll out an improved search function to help people find live and scheduled audio rooms, users and clubs oriented around certain interests, the company said.

The new features will aim to help content creators on Clubhouse expand their audience at a time when larger tech rivals like Facebook and Twitter have also introduced competing "social audio" features.

"Right now it's too hard for (creators) to grow," Paul Davison, Clubhouse's co-creator and chief executive, said in an interview. "Anytime you help create a great moment or there's a good quote, you can share that out far and wide, alongside a link that tells people where to go to join that club."

The ability to record and replay conversations will be tested and offered to certain creators over the next few weeks, Clubhouse said, while the ability to share short clips rolled out on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Clubhouse Rolls Out Features to Record and Replay Conversations, Share Short Clips on Social Media
