  Clubhouse Drops Invite Only Access, Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android

Clubhouse Drops Invite-Only Access, Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android

Clubhouse opened its Android beta in mid-May in India and some other countries.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 July 2021 11:17 IST
Clubhouse Drops Invite-Only Access, Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android

Clubhouse is available for free on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • Clubhouse started growing exponentially early this year
  • Other networking apps released their versions of Clubhouse
  • Clubhouse has dropped its waitlist system

Clubhouse is now open for everyone on iOS and Android, the developer has announced. The audio-only app has been an invite-only platform ever since it launched in beta last year. Initially, it was only available on iOS, but beta testing on Android started in May this year. Now, the developer Alpha Exploration has announced Clubhouse is out of beta and will not require an invite to join. The company has got a new logo and website as well.

Clubhouse released in April last year as an iOS, invite-only app in beta. It started gaining momentum and a lot of users joined in subsequent months to the point where celebrities were getting involved. Earlier this year, billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk appeared on the app after which it blew up. Other platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram, others started working on their own versions of a Clubhouse-like social audio platform. Now, Clubhouse is finally leaving beta and opening its gates to everyone who want to join on both Android and iOS.

The waitlist system has been removed so those who have a club can post their link to everyone. Similarly, creators can bring their audience to join Clubhouse. The new release for the app is out for Android and iOS and the developers say they will release new updates every 1 to 2 weeks. The company has also created a new logo and a website.

The team also shared some statistics for Clubhouse stating that the number of daily rooms has now grown from 50,000 to half a million. Since the beta launched for Android, 10 million users have joined the community, and 90 million direct messages have been sent since Backchannel — the direct messaging feature — was added to Clubhouse last week.

Recently, Clubhouse partnered with TED to bring TED Talks to the app. The first show was titled “Thank Your A** Off'”, and hosted by A. J. Jacobs, an author and TED speaker.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clubhouse, Clubhouse app, iOS, Android
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PES Is Now eFootball, Free-to-Play With Crossplay Support on PC, Mobile, Consoles
Chrome for Android Updated With Easier Way to Manage Permissions; iOS Gets Biometric Security for Incognito Tabs


