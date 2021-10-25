Technology News
Clubhouse to Let Users Pin Links to Top of Rooms Starting October 27

Clubhouse will roll out the feature for both iOS and Android.

By ANI | Updated: 25 October 2021 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Clubhouse

Clubhouse will not charge or take a cut of revenue from any transactions that occur through the link

Highlights
  • These links would direct listeners to whatever moderators want
  • Paul Davison did not name the types of links that would not be allowed
  • Anyone would be allowed to add, change, or remove a link on Clubhouse

The audio social networking app Clubhouse will soon allow its users to share outside links and monetise their work on the platform.

Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison and global head of marketing Maya Watson recently announced a new pinned links feature, which allows moderators to place outside links at the top of a room.

These links would direct listeners to whatever moderators want, including a news article, or a podcast.

Certain links would not be allowed for security and moderation reasons.

Paul Davison did not name the types of links that would not be allowed, but he reportedly suggested links to OnlyFans would fall in that category as links to porn or explicit content are banned.

Anyone would be allowed to add, change, or remove a link, so long as they are a moderator of a room and regardless of the number of followers they have.

Clubhouse will not charge or take a cut of revenue from any transactions that occur through the link, although Paul Davison said the team "would likely share news in the upcoming months about ways in which the app itself will monetise, like through ticketed rooms and subscriptions."

The feature will roll out on October 27 for both iOS and Android.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
